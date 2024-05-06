Will Harry Styles attend the Met Gala this year?

Even with all of the big names on the early guest list for the 2024 Met Gala, plenty of potential attendees remain shrouded in mystery.

One uncomfirmed yet highly anticipated celebrity and potential guest is singer, actor, and fashion icon Harry Styles.

This year, there was an extra special reason to hope that he’d be a surprise attendee.

Harry Styles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Harry Styles’ First Met Gala and His Big Return

In 2019, Harry Styles attended his first Met Gala.

At that time, Styles’ version of looking camp in the eye meant that he wore jewelry, nails, and an all-black Gucci ensemble complete with a tantalizingly sheer top. His outfit showed off more than just his tattoos.

However, he has very conspicuously not been a regular attendee. After he skipped the 2023 event, diehard fans spent a full twelve months hoping that he’d make an appearance in 2024.

Harry Styles performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced He’ll be at the 2024 Met Gala

One important thing that could bring Styles to the Met Gala in 2024, fans pointed out in the months leading up to the event, is Taylor Russell.

Taylor Russell is a stunningly beautiful actress, most recognizable for her roles on Netflix’s Lost in Space and in the film, Bones and All.

Notably, Russell’s role as Loewe ambassador at the Loewe Spring/Summer 2024 show caused Anna Wintour to actually smile at her.

If Taylor Russell attends, is Harry Styles sure to follow?

Simply put, Vogue‘s Editor-in-Chief publicly showing appreciation for someone’s fashion choices seems like a strong indicator that they’ll receive a Met Gala invitation.

And if Taylor Russell attends, most assume that her rumored boyfriend Harry Styles and his fashion-forward gender neutral sense of style might walk the red carpet by her side.

It’s not entirely clear when Styles and Russell first became an item. However, the public has been spotting them together since June of 2023.

Taylor Russell attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images)

Reportedly, Taylor Russell received a Met Gala fitting

Dubious yet impossible-to-ignore gossip blog Deuxmoi reported that Russell underwent her Met Gala fitting in London.

So, rumors are solidly pointing towards her attendance. To be clear, that will be a delight no matter what (Russell is drop-dead gorgeous).

And there are high hopes that Styles will also attend. If he shows up side-by-side with Russell, it will be a huge deal for fans and for fashion.

Harry Styles attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Is Harry Styles part of the 2024 Met Gala?

Apart from busy schedules, some fashion-minded celebrities avoid the beloved charity event because they don’t want to flop.

The prompt for the 2024 Met Gala is “The Garden of Time.” Anyone who doesn’t have a solid and on-theme ensemble might be better off sitting this one out.

While some celebrities will come dressed in stylish but ultimately boring dresses and, worse, plain tuxedos, most who understand the assignment will want to go all-out. It’s hard to imagine Styles showing up only to disappoint.