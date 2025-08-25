Kate Middleton Goes BLONDE, Sends Shock Waves Across the Globe

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Middleton, is that really you?

On August 24, the Princess of Wales was photographed in a car going to and from church at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland with her family… and she looked a tad different in at least one of the photographs captured at the occasion.

You can see for yourself here:

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales depart by car at Crathie Kirk after attending the church service on August 24, 2025 in Crathie, Aberdeenshire. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

As pictured here, the 43-year-old is in a dark berry-colored coat and matching hat — with noticeably lighter blonde hair than her usual brown locks.

The look marks a departure from Middleton’s most recent public appearance, as her hair was darker when she stepped out in July to attend a couple days of the Wimbledon Championships.

For those wondering in this latest outing, other members of the Royal Family who joined Kate and her husbamd for the occasion included King Charles III and wife Queen Camilla; Princess Anne and husband Sir Timothy Laurence; and Prince Edward and wife Duchess Sophie.

Kate Middleton reacts to Prince William during a visit of the Royal Collection at Windsor Castle in Windsor west of London, on July 8, 2025, on the first day of a three-day state visit to Britain. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)

This fresh appearance isn’t the only change for Kate Middleton.

As previously reported, she and Prince William will actually be moving later this year.

In news originally broken by The Sun, we learned this month that The Prince and Princess of Wales are relocating from their current residence of Adelaide Cottage (where they’ve lived since 2022) to a new and larger estate called Forest Lodge.

It is located in Windsor Great Park and is expected to be the couple’s “forever home,” according to this same publication.

The mother of three, of course, spent a majority of the last year or so battling cancer — and while she remains in remission and is recovery mostly well, this has been a challenging time for Kate, William and their three loved ones.

Kate Middleton during the 2025 Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Wellington Barracks on March 17, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind,” an insider told The Sun at the time, explaining that the move is expected to be completed before Christmas.

This source also says the Windsor location permits Will and Kate to be “as hands on as possible” as parents while balancing Royal Family commitments.

Middleton announced she had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer in March 2024, revealing back then that she was undergoing chemotherapy… although she declined to share any other details about her illness.

“You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism, through treatment,” she said during a July event at Colchester Hospital. “Treatment’s done, and it’s like, ‘I can crack on, get back to normal again,’ but actually that phase afterwards is a really difficult time.

“You’re not able to function normally at home as you were perhaps once used to.”

