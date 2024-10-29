Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz: It’s All Over!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz will not be making it down the aisle.

According to TMZ, People Magazine and other reliable sources, the long-time couple has ended its engagement after three years as a couple.

Neither star has commented publicly on the unfortunate break-up.

ZoÃ« Kravitz and Channing Tatum attend the photocall for “Blink Twice” at IET London on August 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)

Tatum and Kravitz got involved after working together on the latter’s feature directorial debut Blink Twice, in which Tatum starred.

They got engaged a year ago.

At the time they became an item, both the actor and the actress were going through divorces … with Kravitz having since since settled her legal situation with Karl Glusman and Channing doing the same with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

No reason has been given for the split. We don’t even know exactly when it took place.

Channing Tatum and ZoÃ« Kravitz attend the Lenny Kravitz Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on March 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

In recent weeks, Kravitz had been spotted out and about without her engagement ring, including on a recent outing with Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley.

“This is what I’ll say about creating with someone that you are with or love: I suggest it,” Tatum told People in July, adding this summer:

“If you are thinking about having a kid or if you’re thinking about getting married, go find the hardest possible creative project with your partner.”

He added in July:

“When you can look across the room or the set and know that you have the best person that is next to you trying to solve problems, and you’re really looking to them for answers just as equally as trying to solve them yourself, that is unbelievable.”

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum attend the “Blink Twice” premiere at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles, August 8, 2024. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal Magazine about casting her then-fiance, Kravitz explained:

“I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn’t afraid of exploring that darkness because he knows he’s not that. That’s why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right.”

The The pair were last ween at the Eras Tour in London back in August, but have scarcely been seen together ever since.

It seems, sadly, that not even a shared love for Taylor Swift could save this romance.

We send both halves of the former couple nothing but our best wishes.