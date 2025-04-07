Zoë Kravitz & Austin Butler Dating After Their Recent Breakups: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Are Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler an item?

Following her split with Channing Tatum and his breakup with Kaia Gerber, both in the final months, they’re both moving on.

And, reportedly, they’re moving on with each other.

After months of merely being co-stars, apparently, these two Hollywood hotties are taking it up a notch.

ZoÃ« Kravitz attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Are Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler dating?

According to a new report by The US Sun, Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler have been growing closer.

The inside source shared that the actors “have been spending time together over the past few weeks.”

Delving into their rapport, the insider shared: “They get on very well and their chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it.”

Austin Butler attends the Australian premiere of “The Bikeriders” during the Sydney Film Festival 2024 at State Theatre on June 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

“Austin and Zoë have been keeping it under the radar,” the source characterized.

“And,” the insider continued, the two “aren’t putting a label on anything yet.”

The source went on to add: “They are both very respectful of their ex-partners and are just seeing how things go.”

ZoÃ« Kravitz attends the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

How do these gorgeous actors even know each other?

Kravitz and Butler began filming Caught Stealing, a thriller by director Darren Aronofsky, back in September of 2024.

It appears that the two play love interests — though it may be more complex than that — in the film.

Obviously, on-screen chemistry does not always translate to real-world romance. But with both actors now single, perhaps they have decided to explore whether the real thing works as well as it undoubtedly does on camera.

Austin Butler attends the press conference for “Dune: Part Two” on February 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Kravitz and Tatum broke up back in October of 2024. The two had been together for three years — and were actually engaged.

Reports say that the two had grown apart over time.

Still, things seem to have ended amicably. The two are both starring in Alpha Gang, an upcoming science fiction comedy.

Actress Zoe Kravitz arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo Credit: Etienne LAURENT / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

We’ll have to see what (if anything) comes of this

As we reported a few months back, Butler — best known for Dune Part 2, Elvis, and The Shannara Chronicles — split from longtime girlfriend Kaia Gerber in late 2024.

The news itself only broke in January of this year. They, too, seem to have had an amicable breakup.

It’s so nice watching your faves split with no hard feelings. Especially when they go on to form new super hot couples. Or, you know, seem to be testing the waters to potentially become one.

Either way, fans are now wondering what to make of Kravitz spending so much time with Noah Centineo.