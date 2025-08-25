Malik Taylor Cause of Death: Beloved TikTok Star Passes Away at 28

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of social media today:

TikTok content creator Malik Taylor has passed away.

The wildly popular influencer was just 28 years old.

News of Taylor’s passing comes courtesy of a statement from his business fraternity,

“It is with love and gratitude that we, the family of Malik Taylor, acknowledge the incredible support and kindness shown following his untimely passing due to a tragic vehicle accident,” wrote members of Alpha Kappa Psi, adding that Taylor was “so much more than a content creator.”

“His creativity, humor, and spirit touched countless lives, and his legacy of inspiring, entertaining, and uplifting others will continue to live on,” the statement continued.

Taylor had tens of thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok, where his comedy sketches and takes on pop culture made him one of the platform’s most popular personalities.

Malik Taylor’s cause of death revealed

According to police, Taylor was killed in a car accident in Concord, North Carolina on August 20.

His reportedly killed on contact when his vehicle struck an embanknment aroung 7:45 am.

Taylor was the only one in the car, and police say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Across social media, family, friends, and a legion of adoring fans are paying tribute to this one-of-a-kind talent.

“You reported the facts with journalistic integrity and that is rare these days. Your voice will live on forever.” wrote one commenter on Taylor’s Instagram page.

“Rest in Paradise king, you had much more greatness to attain,” another added.

“You were such a joy to watch,even helped me get thru some dark days. You’ll always be missed babes,” a third chimed in.

Our thoughts go out to Malik Taylor’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.