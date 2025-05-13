‘Sister Wives’ Fans Blast Kody Brown for Making Garrison …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sister Wives viewers are up in arms.

While Janelle Brown witnessed how people honored late son Garrison, Kody and Robyn took a road trip with their kids.

Ostensibly, this was a “pilgrimage” to bury Garrison’s ashes in Wyoming.

Viewers expressed their horror when Kody seemed to turn it into a mini-vacation … and make it all about himself.

On ‘Sister Wives,’ Kody Brown exictedly shows Robyn Brown and their kids around Cody, Wyoming. (Image Credit: TLC)

Is there anything that Kody Brown cannot make all about himself?

On the Sunday, May 11 episode of Sister Wives, viewers witnessed heavy contrasts as the family buried the ashes of Garrison Brown.

Over the years, the Brown family moved around a lot.

But the small town of Cody, Wyoming — where Kody and all three ex-wives resided before he met Robyn — was as close to “roots” as they could find.

While fans saw Janelle go through a series of emotions, Kody and Robyn seemed to turn the trip into a family vacation with their kids. The main focus in their segments was Kody himself.

During a family trip to Cody, Wyoming, Kody Brown and Robyn Brown took their kids to get ice cream. (Image Credit: TLC)

Garrison Brown’s tragic death from suicide was in 2024.

Several months later, production filmed this family journey.

Kody and Robyn explained that they would spend the day sightseeing around town, a visit to Kody’s family’s ranch, and then a graveside service for Garrison.

Garrison and Kody had been estranged for years.

This — and the family road trip vibes that dominated these scenes — weighed heavily upon the minds of Sister Wives viewers.

A calm but tearful Janelle Brown speaks about her dearly departed son on ‘Sister Wives.’ (Image Credit: TLC)

‘Sister Wives’ viewers expressed their disgust

“Is his son’s ashes in the trunk while they have their ice cream and good Wild West time? Anyone else find this a bit disrespectful?” asked one social media user.

Another tweeted: “Didn’t talk to his son for the last 5 years of his life and is now making this trip about himself. What a self-centered loser!”

“It was disgraceful to see them make this trip about themselves,” posted another.

“Not once did you hear Kody say Garrison would have liked this or Garrison’s favorite ice cream was. They only talked about Kody and his memories of his own life during this pilgrimage.”

In an emotional moment, Janelle Brown sees the High Country Humane room that has been renamed to honor her late son. (Image Credit: TLC)

Obviously, anyone who has ever grieved a close relative or other loved one knows that mourning is not, and should never be, just a performance.

It is normal and healthy to have moments of laughter. To discuss other things. And to catch up with family at funeral services and other events.

We should also keep in mind that we are seeing TLC’s edits.

Of course production knows that fans would feel disgusted by Kody’s boasting about which signs he sold or whatever. Especially with the contrast to Janelle’s scenes.

At High Country Humane, a plaque honors the late Garrison Brown. (Image Credit: TLC)

Janelle Brown felt so moved by the outpouring of support

In addition to tearful scenes as she discussed the loss of her son, Janelle Brown also gushed over the response to her son’s passing. Garrison was passionate about animal adoption, especially cats. And fans found a way to honor him.

“All of the humane societies in Flagstaff received donations from all over the world. It was amazing,” she acknowledged.

“I also heard that people were making donations at their local humane societies in his behalf. The outpouring was overwhelming.”

Janelle also visited High Country Humane Center, with cameras in tow. The center renamed a room in Garrison’s honor, and placed a plaque on the wall.