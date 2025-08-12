Paul Staehle Describes ’90 Day Fiance’ Stalker Who Tattooed His Face Onto Her …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Paul Staehle says that he has an obsessed stalker who’s harassing him.

And, the notorious 90 Day Fiance alum says, she’s telling people that she’s his girlfriend.

It gets worse. No, really, it gets worse.

In a video, the woman has gotten Paul’s face and name tattooed onto her actual human body.

In August 2025, Paul Staehle appeared on lengthy YouTube Live sessions to discuss his alleged stalker. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Paul Staehle says that his crazed stalker won’t take ‘no’ for an answer

We normally wouldn’t say this to Paul Staehle, given his 90 Day Fiance history, but … maybe he should run.

Okay, so Paul went on YouTube Live with John Yates on two nights in a row.

This is where he detailed this experience.

Yates is a 90 Day Fiance blogger. He can be controversial and has a penchant for drama to rival most reality stars, but he also has a lot of access in the 90 Day world and Paul was (as always) willing to talk.

Even though Paul and ex-wife Karine Martins have been over for quite a while, he still spends much of his time in Brazil, where being an American has made it easier for him to work.

There, according to Paul, he met a woman named Rubia.

He says that they are not dating and have never dated. Rubia, on the other hand, seems to think that the two are in a relationship — and claimed that Paul tried to knock her up.

“I mean, she’s tattooed my face on her leg,” Paul described.

“I think I seen the video of it. [She] tattooed my name on her arm.”

She shared her tattoos in his ‘honor’

The woman in question, Rubia, reached out to Yates, insisting that she was “not imagining this connection.”

She claimed that Paul Staehle had suggested that she make a social media account to document their alleged relationship.

Additionally, she told Yates that Paul was only denying their romance to conceal it from Karine.

Paul strongly denied this.

He also said that he has heard from people close to him that Rubia has allegedly contacted and even threatened them.

Wearing a yellow shirt and sitting in front of trash bag-covered windows, Paul Staehle appears to grow angry. (Image Credit: TLC)

Now, Paul did admit to having met Rubia. According to him, they met up at a mall, took what amounted to a fan photo, and “didn’t even eat anything.”

He did not consider it to be a date.

“I mean, now we’re ‘dating’ and then there’s tattoos,” he lamented.

Paul added: “She tried to say that she was, you know, blessed by God with our baby at one point. I was like, this has gone too far.”

From time to time, Paul Staehle seems to just … take off running. Viewers do not really understand it. (Image Credit: TLC)

He’s not interested — or even single

As it happens, Paul Staehle shared that he is “already involved with somebody.” Anyone wondering if they can make it romantically should remember that the guy who wore a condom to go swimming has had a series of relationships, including a marriage.

Paul also offered the general advice that people should wait until they are in a relationship (a real one) before considering a tattoo of the other person.

Let alone multiple tattoos.

“You know, she deserves to find somebody who’s going to treat her right and treat her good,” Paul emphasized of Rubia. “That’s obviously not going to be me. … I’m just not interested, sorry.”