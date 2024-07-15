Gia Giudice Net Worth: How Rich is Teresa’s Eldest Daughter?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The question of Gia Giudice and her net worth is on the mind of The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers.

Especially as she continues to take on larger roles on the show, even wading into the drama. She is, after all, an adult.

Like many families in the Real Housewives franchise, the Giudice has seen financial highs and lows over their many years as Bravolebrities.

How much of that has rubbed off on Gia? What is her net worth? Is she really richer than her mom?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Gia Giudice smiles politely before things turn sour. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Gia Giudice is getting more and more ‘RHONJ’ camera time

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has featured Gia Giudice for much of her life. Children who grow up on reality TV take two paths upon adulthood: ending their time on screen, or doubling down.

Gia has clearly chosen the latter. In recent seasons of RHONJ, Gia has waded into the center of conflicts.

That’s normal and probably very organic. Young adults in their twenties often become involved in family disputes in ways that they did not when they were teens. But it has also shown Bravo her dramatic value.

Andy Cohen had Gia Giudice weigh on on Watch What Happens Live. (Image Credit: Bravo)

On Season 14 of RHONJ, Gia Giudice’s role has extended to clashing with others.

(Honestly, that can also be pretty organic — a grown adult in their twenties might easily have beef with their mom’s friends. Especially if their family is prone to drama)

In May of 2023, Gia graduated from Rutger’s University after obtaining her Criminal Justice degree. Being a college graduate means that she has a lot more time for the cameras.

Time for conflict! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Gia Giudice wades into a family dispute. (Image Credit: Bravo)

What is the net worth of Gia Giudice?

Online estimates vary pretty widely when it comes to Gia Giudice’s net worth. Given her age and the nature of her money (we’ll get into that), it’s possible that none of the estimates are right.

But one estimate puts Gia Giudice’s net worth at $1.5 million.

If true, however, that would make her significantly wealthier than her mother’s estimated funds.

Her voice cracking, Teresa Giudice tells her brother that she was “good to” him for years. She feels betrayed. (Image Credit: Bravo)

It is extremely common for people who have limited television credits and do not have Kardashian-level hyper-fame to have inaccurate net worth estimates.

This is the result of limited information. People can simply guess how much someone has probably made. Looking at the car that they drive and the house that they own can furnish other details.

If we had to guess, we’d say that Gia has a six-figure net worth. That could be $100,000 or $999,999 — and anywhere in between. (Though she owns a Porsche, and that piece of property alone makes up for nearly $100k)

It seems that Gia Giudice has inherited her mother’s penchant for drama. Let us hope, for the sake of other RHONJ stars, that she has not inherited her mother’s explosive temper. (Image Credit: Bravo)

How does Gia Giudice make her money? Where does her net worth come from

Reportedly, Gia has been making her own Bravo paychecks since The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12. But, like everyone else on that franchise, TV paychecks are only one portion of making money from Bravolebrity status.

Gia also has multiple brand partnerships. Partnerships that she has because she’s famous and beautiful. These include Shein, Walmart, The Ryl Company, Juicy Drop, Baddest Bod, White Fox Boutique, Evry Jewels, RepHresh, and Box Bollen.

If Gia continues to entertain viewers on RHONJ, she’s likely to continue making even more money as her role on the show expands. Of course, she’s also a budding law student — which means that she could one day simply become too busy for Bravo.