Erik Menendez Denied Parole, Forced to Remain Behind Bars For Parents’ Murders

For several months now, Erik and Lyle Menendez have been fighting for freedom with the help of their many supporters.

The brothers have been locked up since 1990 for the murders of their parents, but recent events — including a popular Netflix series based on their case — have led to renewed public interest in their case.

There was a time when it looked like the brothers’ release was a foregone conclusion.

On Thursday, however, Erik Menendez was denied parole, with his behavior behind bars cited as a primary factor.

Erik Menendez appeared before the parole board via teleconference at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego on August 21, 2025. (Photo by California Department of Corrections via Getty Images)

Erik Menendez will remain behind bars for forseeable future

“I believe in redemption or I wouldn’t be doing this job … but based on the legal standards, we find that you continue to pose an unreasonable risk to public safety,” Parole Commissioner Robert Barton said on Thursday, according to ABC 7 in Los Angeles.

“While we give great weight to youth offender factors, your continued willingness to commit crimes and violate prison rules,” weighed against Menendez, Barton said.

Barton added that while the brothers may have had just cause to kill their father, whom they’ve accused of sexual abuse, he believes that the murder of their mother was “devoid of human compassion.”

“I can’t put myself in your place,” he said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever had rage to that level, ever. But that is still concerning, especially since it seems she was also a victim herself of the domestic violence.”

Erik Menendez (C) and his brother Lyle (L) are pictured, on August 12, 1991 in Beverly Hills. They are accused of killing their parents, Jose and Mary Louise Menendez of Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Barton noted that at 18 years old, Erik could have “legally left” school and sought shelter elsewhere.

“We recognize and understand that many sexual assault victims find it hard to come forward especially when the perpetrators are family members,” Barton said.

The commissioner added that Erik “was not in imminent fear” for his life, and therefore had options beyond murder.

The commissioner stressed, however, that Erik was being denied parole primarily because of his behavior behind bars, including possession of an illegal cell phone.

Erik Menendez (L) and his brother Lyle (R) listen during a pre-trial hearing, on December 29, 1992 in Los Angeles after the two pleaded innocent in the August 1989 shotgun deaths of their wealthy parents, Jose and Mary Louise Menendez of Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

“One can pose a risk to public safety in many ways, with several types of criminal behavior, including the ones you were guilty of in prison,” Barton said.

“Contrary to your supporters’ beliefs, you have not been a model prisoner, and frankly, we find that a little disturbing.”

What’s next for the Menendez brothers?

This is not the end of the road for Erik, as it’s still possible that Governor Gavin Newsom will choose to override the parole board’s decision and issue a pardon.

Lyle Menendez will go before the parole board later today to learn his fate.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.