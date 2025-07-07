Denise Richards Divorce Details: REVEALED, Shocking!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As previously reported, Aaron Phypers filed divorce on July 7, ending his six-year marriage from actress Denise Richards.

The 52-year old listed the couple’s date of separation as July 4 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the basis for their split.

This happens, of course. It’s fairly normal.

HOWEVER, Us Weekly has obtained the recently-filed divorce documents and they reveal some shocking information about Phypers and his finances.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend the 30th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS)

In this filing, Phypers said he was self-employed at a wellness center from November 2018 to October 2024.

“I had to close down my business last year and have made [no] income since,” he told the court as part of the petition he filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

He admitted his average monthly income is zero…. and did not list any assets or property or money in the bank.

Here is the kinda, sorta, totally insane part, though:

Phypers approximates Richards earns over $250,000 a month in income from OnlyFans, her television shows, brand deals and appearances.

And that he, Aaron Phypers, spends $105,000 of this money on his own expenses.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers attend the “Paper Empire” Tv Show Event at Annex Beach on April 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Robert Gillings Productions / JOPR)

Phypers said he lives with Richards and his 14-year-old stepdaughter, Eloise.

He said his average monthly expenses include $18,000 on rent, $5,000 on repairs, $7,000 on child care, $10,000 on groceries, $15,000 on eating out, $8,000 on utilities, $500 on his cell phone, $5,000 on laundry and another $20,000 on clothing.

That’s just… it’s incomprehensible.

In addition, Phypers said he spends $15,000 on entertainment and $1,500 on auto expenses. Yes, the total for his monthly bills comes to $105,000.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers attend Bravo’s Premiere Party For “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” Season 9 And “Mexican Dynasties”at Gracias Madre on February 12, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Per these same papers, Phypers requested spousal support from Richards and also asked to keep their assets and debts as separate property — including his power tools, motorcycle and sports car.

The actress began dating Phypers in June 2017 and the two got married in September 2018.

The latter does have a shoddy and questionable financial history, too:

Phypers is being sued for fraud by the widower of a woman named Elina Katsioula-Beall.

Based on reporting by In Touch Weekly, Katsioula-Beall’s husband alleged she was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and that his wife met Phypers… who offered treatment to Katsioula-Beall.

This spouse said Phypers promised the treatment had a 98 percent success rate and offered to refund 50 percent of the $126,000 payment if it didn’t work.

It failed, the woman died in 2024 and Phypers has not yet responded to the lawsuit or legal request for the aforementioned 50 percent.