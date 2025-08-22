Bryan Kohberger: New Police Body Cam Footage Reveals Aftermath of Crimes as Experts …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last month, Bryan Kohberger was sentenced to four life sentences after pleading guilty to the murders of four Idaho college students.

News that Kohberger’s case will not be going to trial prompted a deluge of new information that had previously been classified for legal reasons.

The release of new details continued today in the form of police bodycam footage taken in the aftermath of the murders.

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Latah County Courthouse on June 27, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. (Photo by August Frank-Pool/Getty Images)

We would like to caution our readers that some may find the footage distressing.

The clip — which was obtained and published by the Law & Crime Network on YouTube — documents the reaction from Dylan Mortenson and Brittany Funke, the two roommates who survived Kohberger’s massacre.

The survivors’ faces have been blurred for their protection.

“Slow down, just come here. There’s two, looks like fatalities,” one officer tells another cop, apparently having yet to discover the other two bodies.

“I remember I was in my room and I was trying to go to bed and I heard Kaylee. All I heard was her go upstairs and I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to go to sleep now, ’cause she is going upstairs,'” Mortensen tells police elsewhere in thr clip.

“And then all of a sudden I heard her walking up and I heard a scream and she ran upstairs ’cause she saw someone,” her account continues.

“That’s when I’m pretty sure she said ‘someone’s here’ and she screamed and ran downstairs and I called for her name and I jumped up and locked my door because I was so scared.

Bryan Kohberger, charged in the murders of four University of Idaho students in 2022, appears for a hearing at the Ada County Courthouse on July 2, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images)

“I heard her in the bathroom and I heard her crying and I heard some guy say that ‘You’re going to be OK. I’m going to help you,’” Mortensen recalls. “I kept calling her name and she wasn’t answering.”

News that Kohberger used Kaylee’s name on the night of the murders bolsters claims made by her family that she was specifically targeted and stalked.

Mortensen then states that the man’s voice, which we now know was Kohberger’s, did not have a “nice” tone.

“I don’t know how to explain it. Like it wasn’t in a nice way. It was a weird way. Like a weird tone,” she said.

Bryan Kohberger, right, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger has been arrested for the murders of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Photo by Ted S. Warren – Pool/Getty Images)

Kohberger repprtedly struggling with life behind bars

The footage comes on the heels of reports that Kohberger has been complaining of sexual harassment behind bars.

“A snitch who is weak will never survive,” retired NYPD officer Paul Mauro told Fox News this week.

“Let’s put this delicately: According to the reporting, Kohberger seems to be turning out to be something of a jailhouse Karen. He would have been better off just keeping this mouth shut and taking it,” the podcast host continued.

“They would have stopped harassing him after a while, but now that they know they’re not just getting a reaction from him but now he is requesting a transfer? They are going to ramp it up in ways that he can’t even imagine. It doesn’t bode well for his longtime prognosis for getting along in that environment.”

Kohberger will never be eligible for parole. And it sounds like he might have a rough few decades ahead of him.