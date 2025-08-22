Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Son Are TWINNING in Matching Country Music …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Blake Shelton has a twin!

Not a literal long-lost, previously secret twin. And not a traditional celebrity lookalike, either.

Instead, Gwen Stefani’s middle son is the spitting image of her husband.

The trend of him walking in Shelton’s footsteps is delighting fans. Take a look!

Blake Shelton performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Zuma is twinning with Blake Shelton

On Thursday, August 21, Gwen Stefani took to social media to give a shoutout.

The tribute was not for her husband, Blake Shelton, but for her middle son.

Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale turned 17 on that date. And his famous mother was in a celebratory mood.

Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani on October 19, 2023. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“Happy birthday to our sweet and talented Zuma!!” Stefani wrote in her Instagram caption.

“We love you soooo much!!” she added, including a red heart emoji.

What truly caught people’s eye was the photo. As you can see, the now 17-year-old Zuma is sporting a very Country ensemble.

Happy birthday, Zuma!

Though Gwen Stefani shared a series of throwback pics and videos, the images where Zuma more recently appears in a Country outfit caught people’s attention.

He and Blake Shelton appear to have a lot of similar shirts and cowboy hats.

They even have similar mullets. Though, for reasons that we cannot explain, some mullet styles are “in” among some Gen Z folks who are too young to remember society’s last mullet infestation.

So that part could be a coincidence.

Blake Shelton speaks onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Zuma has displayed a clear interest in Country music.

Stefani herself is a famous musician — better known than her ex-husband, rocker Gavin Rossdale, or her current husband, Country singer Blake Shelton.

She has been fascinated by watching her three sons develop their own taste in music, “discovering” songs from decades long before they were born.

Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale, Apollo Rossdale, and Blake Shelton attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani on October 19, 2023. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

This is not a huge surprise, right?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been together for about a decade.

What began as a seemingly random pairing among The Voice judges became a whirlwind romance that took fans of both singers (two very disparate groups) by surprise.

At this point, Shelton has been with Stefani for most of her sons’ lives. It is not a huge surprise that at least one of them has similar interests to the Country star.