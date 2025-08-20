Britney Spears Drops Instagram Video, Sparks New Round of Fan Concern

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but:

Britney Spears has given fans a new reason to be concerned about her well-being

And it’s very similar to past reasons.

(Instagram)

On August 19, the artist jumped on Instagram to share a video of herself singing along to Rihanna’s “Unfaithful.” No big deal on its own.

HOWEVER, Spears partially used a British accent for this rendition.

Moreover, followers could not help but notice the condition of her surroundings, with her home looking exceptionally dirty and causing many of them to wonder if Britney is okay at the moment.

“Messing around with lighting and cleaning my house like no tomorrow,” the star captioned the video, which featured her wearing a polka dot crop top and pink shorts.

Dogs could also seen running behind the 43-year old, as a fan pointed out what appears to be feces on the floor in the background… where other items (including a folded rug) were scattered.

“I remember them saying she would replace Janet Jackson back in the day. Sad to watch her like this,” wrote one social media user in response to the troubling footage.

“How are people not more concerned about Britney Spears and the stuff she posts on instagram,” read a post on the platform.

This has sadly been an ongoing theme when it comes to the mother of two.

Britney posted a pretty clear nipple slip this summer.

She previously made a very weird comment about having adopted a baby girl.

For well over a year now, the celebrity has come across as unhinged… confused… just generally unwell.

“Her behavior is out of control, but no one can tell Britney what she can and can’t do,” an inside reported to RadarOnline in June. “Britney has been on this self-destructive path for a long while.”

The source said things are “getting seriously scary” when it comes to Britney Spears, emphasizing that she’s

“drinking far too much, chain smoking, staying up all night” and “hemorrhaging cash by chartering private jets and bringing a slew of hangers-on along for the ride.”

YIKES, huh?

If true, we should state. If true, YIKES.

In response to her latest video, though, some folks have rushed to Britney’s defense.

“People need to realize Britney Spears is trolling us lol she’s giving us 2007 in 2025: you wanna say I’m crazy? I’ll show you crazy,” one person wrote, for example.

“She doesn’t need, nor want, society’s approval. She hates society, we f—– her over.”

Earlier this month, Spears wrote on Instagram about “writing two fiction novels” and described the process as “the best therapy I could ask for.”

“I’ve felt like half the world was shady to me for some reason energetically, and I think it’s because I stopped dreaming the way I used to, and I had no spiritual connection,” she said at the time, concluding:

But let me tell you guys a secret… to those who are listening, because believe it or not, those closest to you sometimes will be the main ones to do whatever they can to stop you from having the life you deserve, even lie to you. If I told you guys you wouldn’t believe me and it’s not something I ever want to share.