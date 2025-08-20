Jamie Lee Curtis Sees Your Thirsty Reactions to Her Cleavage, Fellow Horndogs

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If your social media feed has been full of people reacting to Jamie Lee Curtis, you’re not alone.

Disney pulled out many stops to promote Freakier Friday, from a (very good) Crumbl cookie to the usual appearances by the stars, including Lindsay Lohan.

Curtis, it seems, pulled out something else. All eyes are, to use the internet’s phrasing, on the actress’ big naturals.

Folks, Jamie Lee Curtis knows that the world is staring at her boobs. And she has something to say.

Jamie Lee Curtis makes a surprise visit to a showing of Freakier Friday at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on August 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Disney)

We are looking respectfully, Jamie Lee Curtis

Freakier Friday is the long-anticipated sequel to Freaky Friday, a film that introduced a new generation to Jamie Lee Curtis and is, to many, one of then-teenage Lindsay Lohan’s most defining roles. (Lohan is a mom now!)

Many a Millennial has had to use Curtis’ masterful delivery of “I’m old! I’m like the Cryptkeeper” in response to internet teens who do not, in fact, know who the Cryptkeeper is.

Both actresses are reprising their roles for the sequel.

And, to promote the film, Curtis wore an eye-catching low-cut denim dress.

To be blunt, much of social media has been absolutely cluttered with thirst for the 66-year-old actress.

“If I see Jamie Lee Curtis’ ginormous hakuna ma-ta-tas 20 more times today that will be perfectly fine. I’m as bad as a man,” wrote one social media user.

Another posted: “my whole timeline is going absolutely feral for jamie lee curtis big naturals right now.”

Yes, she knows what people are saying — and where they’re looking

Jamie Lee Curtis is on the same internet as everyone else.

Whether it was through professional ties or social media analytics or friends and family, she heard all about the attention that her video received.

As a reward, she took to Instagram to drop a photo from that same shoot in that same denim dress. She also had a message.

“I LOVE the fact that the LAST photograph of me as TESS taken backstage in costume from my surprise appearance at @elcapitanthtre to support #freakierfriday,” Curtis began.

She said that the pic “has gotten more attention than any other since the announcement post with @lindsaylohan that sparked the movie getting made!”

In all caps, Curtis concluded her caption:

“HAPPY TO HELP SPREAD THE JOY THAT OUR MOVIE SERVES!”

Jamie Lee Curtis makes a surprise visit to a showing of Freakier Friday at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on August 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Disney)

Is this different from harassing a coworker because of her top? Yes, obviously

People should be respectful of other people’s bodies. Yes, even when someone looks great and when the reactions are intended as compliments.

Fortunately, that appears to be happening here with Jamie Lee Curtis. The “homina homina” (that is a verbatim quote) comments are mostly elsewhere on social media, with fewer of them in Curtis’ direct replies.

(Please, have good enough manners to talk about people behind their backs!)

What matters most is that the actress herself is reacting positively to how much people admire her generous display of acting talents.

She expressed that she is “happy to help spread the joy,” and that’s just what she’s doing.