Britney Spears Says She’s Adopted a Baby Girl, Reveals Unique Name

In a recent Instagram post, Britney Spears claimed that she’s adopted a baby girl.

But fans are unsure if the announcement should be taken seriously, or if it’s just another example of Britney’s quirky sense of humor.

The news — if that’s really what it is — comes to us courtesy of a caption on one of Britney’s famous dance videos.

Britney Spears announces adoption of ‘baby girl’

Alongside a clip in which she dances in a pink one-piece outfit, Britney wrote:

“I haven’t worked out in years so I put this little pink one piece on and PLAYED !!! How are you beautiful people this morning ??? I need coffee and I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl !!!

“Her name is Lennon London Spears !!! This is 30 seconds of my random silly workout !!”

Britney continued to vacillate between talking about her workout and her new daughter:

“I hate working out but 3 hours of my footage was all stolen !!! It kinda hurt my stomach to see it disappear because well I sweat my a-s off and had a white jacket on !!!” she wrote, adding:

“Lennon today has on adorable dress !!! It says I’m NEW HERE !!! SO PLEASE STOP TALKING TRASH AMERICA !!! I’ve decided to move to Italy.”

For obvious reasons, a lot of folks aren’t taking the announcement seriously.

Did Britney really adopt, or is she just joking?

According to Parade magazine, many fans believe Britney will eventually reveal that she adopted a dog or cat.

Others believe that Britney might have purchased a “reborn doll,” which are lifelike dolls used by people who have suffered trauma related to the loss of a child or pregnancy.

Britney suffered a miscarriage in 2022 during her relationship with Sam Asghari.

It’s possible that this new video is related to her healing process, but that’s obviously a highly specific theory with no confirmation from Spears.

The clues that Britney might have adopted

But as many fans have pointed out, it’s entirely possible that Britney is now a mother of three.

She first revealed her desire to become a girl mom back in January, posting:

“I’ve decided I’m going to adopt a baby girl !!!! I’m actually serious !!!”

And recently, eagle-eyed fans claimed to have spotted what they described as a “baby carrier” in another one of of Spears’ dance videos.

So it’s possible that Britney was serious when she claimed that she’d adopted.

But we won’t know for sure until she offers up more details on the life of little Lennon Londin.