Selena Gomez Shades Justin Bieber in Joyful New Album with Benny Blanco

Though Selena Gomez appears to disparage ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in her new album, that is not her focus.

He is not her focus. Not anymore. She has a successful career and a fiance.

But after Bieber’s latest post on social media, some fans wonder if part of him is still hung up on her.

Others are just focusing upon Selena’s first album in half a decade.

Selena Gomez attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez has a new album full of sad ballads and bops

In Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s joint album, I Said I Love You First, the singer and her fiance have produced a solid set of tracks.

Even the strongest albums have some hits and some misses. But between I Said I Love You First and Lady Gaga’s MAYHEM, March 2025 has been a fantastic time for music. (And for television … and almost nothing else)

The first (actual) song on the album is “Young And Hotter Than Me,” an evocative ballad with palpable Lana Del Rey vibes.

“I used to feel like an angel/Now I’m a dog on your leash,” sends an unsubtle message. As does “We’re not gettin’ any younger/But your girlfriends seem to.”

After concluding the song about the straying ex whom she wishes that she had “never loved” in the first place, Selena sings about falling back in with a former boyfriend in “Ojos Tristes.”

We should be leery of assuming that we know exactly what every song means. But gosh, it sure does sound like Selena Gomez is singing about moving on from Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez delights with ‘Don’t Wanna Cry’

Critics are already celebrating “Don’t Wanna Cry” as a success — and a career highlight. Spring began on Thursday but some are calling it a contender for Song of the Summer. (That’s probably premature, and I say that as a diehard Selena fan)

“Now I found another hand to hold,” Selena Gomez sings, referring to moving on from Justin Bieber and other exes once she found Benny Blanco.

And yes, then comes “Sunset Blvd,” which is cheesy and horny and keeps threatening to discuss Blanco’s penis.

Speaking of horny lyrics, “Cowboy” makes it clear why the album has “[Explicit]” in the title. The lyrics detail a lot of riding, and it’s not subtle.

In a similar vein is “Bluest Flame,” which really picks up about halfway through. Seriously, it’s like two different songs, and the second is a total bop. This song, too, is somewhat horny.

Selena Gomez once again seemingly shades Justin Bieber (and perhaps all exes) with “How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten.” The song is truly a taunt, but not an unfair one.

Many songs are about her romance with Benny Blanco, but …

In “You Said You Were Sorry,” Selena Gomez sings about an ex — possibly Justin Bieber — who did not apologize when he might have. While she’s happy to have moved on, she clearly wonders what might have been.

“I Can’t Get Enough” is more triumphant, with Selena singing about how she and Benny Blanco are totally wrapped up in each other.

Then, “Don’t Take It Personally” has a beautiful melody and lyrics that seem to blend empathy with ridicule. Selena is addressing a woman — perhaps her past self — going through relationship ups and downs.

The album concludes with “Scared of Loving You.”

This vulnerable song has Selena Gomez expressing to Benny Blanco that she fears that breaking up would be her undoing.

Whether you’re in a marriage, an engagement, a serious relationship, or discussing a serious friendship — this is the kind of fear of loss that cuts to the bone.

Did Justin Bieber just respond to Selena Gomez?

After Selena Gomez released “I Said I Love You First,” fans believe that they spied some Justin Bieber shade.

He posted a set of photos to Instagram, one of which capturing his beautiful wife, Hailey Bieber.

If it’s shade, it’s extremely subtle. Which is not, historically, Bieber’s vibe.

Perhaps we should all keep in mind that not everything is a veiled message to an ex. The odds are pretty good that some of Selena’s lyrics aren’t about him, either.