Aaron Phypers Accuses Denise Richards of Vicodin Addiction, ‘Ongoing Affair’ …

The divorce between Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers is getting uglier by the day.

Last week, Richards was granted a restraining order against Phypers after alleging that he was physically abusive toward her during their relationship.

Now, a letter from Phypers has turned the tables, and Richards is now the one being accused of abuse, infidelity, and addiction.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend the 30th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS)

Aaron Phypers levels shocking allegations against Denise Richards

In the letter, which was obtained by Page Six, Phypers asks his inner circle to help him stage an intervention for Richards.

“For nearly a decade, she has struggled with an addiction to Vicodin (which she jokingly calls ‘Vitamin D’ or “white chestnuts”), mixed with Adderall and tequila,” he writes.

“Some of you know this has been an issue for over 20 years. She’s no longer eating real meals, and I’ve witnessed her pass out from substances — putting herself and others in danger, including while driving with our daughter.”

From there, Phypers claimed that he’d found evidence of Richards’ extramarital affairs.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend the Tempted by Love Premiere Event Presented by Terry McMillan at IPIC Westwood on August 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for A+E Networks)

“She begged me not to leave, saying it was nothing and that she only loved me,” he alleges in the letter.

“Then, she denied it all — even the explicit messages I found. Despite her promise to stop, more lies and shocking evidence emerged.”

The situation comes to a head

Phypers went on to claim that he and Richards reached their point of no return earlier this month.

“On July 4th, a simple act — ordering food for our daughter Eloise — led to an unthinkable discovery. Denise accused me of using her card, and in the confusion, my phone disappeared,” he claimed.

“After searching for over 20 hours and being physically attacked when I asked for it back, I eventually found it smashed inside a trash bag, hidden beneath rotting garbage and litter,” he continued. When I asked why, she denied it completely. That same night, she texted me saying she was filing for divorce.”

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers attend the “Paper Empire” Tv Show Event at Annex Beach on April 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Robert Gillings Productions / JOPR)

“I’ve experienced stalking (an AirTag placed on my car), been denied access to my personal belongings, and watched my elderly parents become frightened and mistreated — simply because they supported me and helped take care of Denise’s animals, her daughter, and our home,” he claims in the letter.

“This isn’t just a relationship breaking down. It’s a cry for help,” he explained before asking for prayers for Richards.

Phypers concluded by denying Richards’ assault claims, writing:

“I have never, ever physically harmed my wife, and I did not give her a black eye. I have only ever stepped in to protect her or others — including separating her from physically attacking her daughter — always coming from a place of care and concern.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.