Cierra Oretega Breaks Silence on Nic and Olandria’s Romance, Shades Ex

Cierra Ortega would like everyone to know that she has moved on.

A couple after she was removed from Love Island USA over her past use of a racial slur — leaving then-partner Nic Vansteenberghe to eventually couple up with fellow Islander Olandria Carthen — the 25-year-old jumped online to reveal how she truly feels about their relationship.

The short and simple answer?

Nothing. She feels nothing at all.

(Ben Symons/Peacock)

“’You look happier,’” Cierra wrote over a July 20 Instagram video of herself on vacation in Greece.

“Thanks, I booked a flight to mykonos after surviving the villain edit on reality tv and I didn’t end up with the guy who never actually liked me and wanted my friend the entire time.”

And then, to emphasize her point, the footage was set to an audio that said the following:

“I didn’t even actually get to break up with him and he’s already with the next girl.”

Olandria and Nic, who who fans dubbed Nicolandria, came in second place during the most recent finale.

“The one moment that I did make a decision for me was the best decision I could have ever made,” Olandria previously told People Magazine of coupling up with Nic. “And made my whole experience way better.”

(Peacock)

Back on July 6, Love Island USA narrator Iain Stirling told viewers that Ortega had left the reality show due to a “personal situation.”

The 25-year-old’s unexpected departure came after numerous racist social media posts that she allegedly made resurfaced — at least two of which contained words/terms/phrases offensive to Chinese people.

Three days after her exit from the Peacock-sponsored villa, Ortego sat down for an Instagram video and also issued a written statement on social media about the scandal and its aftermath.

“I want to first start by addressing, not just anyone that I have hurt or deeply offended, but most importantly, the entire Asian community,” Ortega began at the time.

“I am deeply, truly, honestly, so sorry. I had no idea that the word held as much pain as much harm, and came with the history that it did, or I never would have used it. I had no ill intention when I was using it. But that’s absolutely no excuse, because intent doesn’t excuse ignorance.”

(Ben Symons/Peacock)

This mea culpa was made in the wake of old post made by Ortego that subsequently went viral.

In it, the content creator references her eyes, using a racial slur at the time that has been used to denigrate the Asian community.

The first example of this slur took place in 2015; Ortega appeared to use it again in February 2023 to describe her smile while getting Botox.

Since this reference was made public, Cierra has lost hundreds of thousands of social media followers.

Cierra Ortega addresses her exit from Love Island USA. (Instagram)

Ortega went on in this video to detail how her mistakes and the reactions to it have impacted her loved ones.

“What’s been extremely, extremely difficult is the way people are approaching my family,” she said in a July 9 Instagram video. “They have had ICE called on them. My family doesn’t feel safe in their own home. I’m receiving death threats—there’s no need to fight hate with hate. I don’t think that that’s justice.”

She added:

“This is something that deserved punishment, and the punishment has absolutely been received, for sure. I think the backlash has obviously been very hard to deal with, but I understand that people are kind of confused on why I would have even said it.”