Nicola Peltz Tantalizes in Nude Bathtub Photo (And Brooklyn Beckham Wants You to Know He …

Nicola Peltz wants you to know how hot she is naked.

Brooklyn Beckham wants you to know that he’s the one snapping her nude shots.

This year has been full of feud rumors and general weirdness for this young, hot power couple and Brooklyn’s family.

Nicola decided to unwind in the bath. And to share that moment with the world.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz pose ahead of the presentation of creations by Mugler for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on March 3, 2024. (Photo Credit: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicola Peltz clearly knows how hot she is

Late in the night on Wednesday, July 22, Nicola Peltz took to Instagram to upload a series of eye-catching photos.

Not every image in the post was a thirst trap. Most of them, arguably, were.

One stood out above the rest: a snap of Nicola entirely nude and in the bathtub. As you can imagine, it’s getting attention — and commentary — all across social media.

Even on the weirdest accounts.

…”posed naked for Brooklyn Beckham”..



“Hi Dad, this is my wife”



Nicola Peltz porn

Brooklyn Beckham pimp pic.twitter.com/7DMNUt6E2l — 🇮🇱🇦🇺Enormous Extraterrestrial Stands with🇮🇱 (@ladymoomoo95) July 23, 2025

“Best memories,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Perhaps wisely, she has rendered normal Instagram embeds impossible — but has not made her page private, so people can still view.

Though she is not wearing anything but bathtub water, the photo of Nicola adheres to Meta’s infamously prudish standards.

One must imagine that there were outtakes. Nicola chose a pic that deftly avoided actual nudity, even though she’s clearly quite naked.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, December 3, 2023. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Brooklyn Beckham wants you to know that he took the photo

“Love you xx” Nicola Peltz’s husband, Brooklyn Beckham, wrote as a comment under the photo.

His other comment, however, was not for Nicola. Instead, he directed his words at everyone else seeing the series of snaps.

“I took the photo in the bath,” Brooklyn wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

Under his wife’s Instagram photos, Brooklyn Beckham professed his love … and also emphasized that he had been the photographer for the bathtub snap. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Brooklyn enjoys photography and has been engaging in the art form for years. Long enough, at this point, that it would be rude to call it a “hobby.”

However, it’s likely that his comment had less to do with claiming credit and more to do with clarity.

Sometimes, even famously hot guys feel a little insecure when people on the internet might wonder if their gorgeous wives are unfaithful. Maybe Brooklyn wanted to head off questions about who was photographing his naked wife.

Brooklyn Beckham

🍌 pic.twitter.com/mJnQSdQRHf — Bananas is My Business (@bananasbusiness) July 1, 2025

Two can play at that game

Just a few weeks earlier, Brooklyn Beckham had put his body on display on social media — by way of Nicola Peltz’s posts.

It’s deeply weird when only one partner or the other is “allowed” to thirst trap fans and followers.

Especially since this can mean hypocrisy or outright sexism.

In contrast, it’s refreshing when both partners are up for showing some skin. Especially for a couple as gorgeous as these two.