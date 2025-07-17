Savannah Chrisley Reveals Liposuction Following 40-pound Weight Gain

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her cosmetic surgery.

Between her time on TV and her recent threats to run for office, the Chrisley Knows Best star is very visible.

Following speculation on the subject, she is sharing to having undergone liposuction for rapid weight loss.

Savannah is explaining why she underwent the risky surgery, and how it changed her life.

On her podcast, Savannah Chrisley discussed how a person’s appearance can impact their mental health. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Savannah Chrisley underwent liposuction

During this week’s episode of the Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, the eponymous host spoke up about changes to her body.

It began, the 27-year-old reality TV star explained, after she gained “40 pounds, literally, in three months.”

Gaining 40 pounds in three months is not a lifestyle symptom.

That almost always means chemical changes — from hormones, medications, illnesses, or following a period of starvation.

In Savannah’s case, she had an illness that required medication that, in turn, prompted weight gain as a side effect.

“I was going through all kinds of s–t with my endometriosis,” she explained.

“And I had taken this medication.” Though about one-quarter of those with endometriosis experience no discernible symptoms, it can be debilitating if untreated.

“It happened fast,” Savannah recalled. She specified: “It was a while ago. It was around Christmastime.”

Savannah Chrisley wears black in early February 2024 while speaking on a podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

She felt very different before and after the procedure

Savannah Chrisley recalled that she “felt like s–t” before going under the knife.

The very rapid weight gain “took a toll” on her, she explained, “physically … mentally and emotionally.”

After undergoing liposuction, Savannah continued, she felt like a “whole different human being.”

Wearing a red jacket, Savannah Chrisley speaks on the “Unlocked” podcast in early 2024. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Liposuction carries numerous health risks. A fat embolism can be fatal.

Even a flawless surgery takes a toll upon the body.

However, Savannah emphasized that she wants “to live a healthier life” after undergoing the procedure in order to maintain her new (or newly restored) figure.

Having also undergone a nose job recently, she admitted that she was leery of “the judgment that goes along with” opening up about these surgeries.

Wearing a vibrant orange jacket and a seemingly ironic hat, Savannah Chrisley speaks on her podcast in 2023. (Image Credit: YouTube)

As a public figure, Savannah felt that this was a must

However, Savannah Chrisley also expressed the belief that the “quick fix” was necessary — because of her life as a public figure.

“That’s the thing, being on TV and having to do a campaign shoot for a product. I’m like, ‘I can’t show up looking the way that I look,’” she shared. “To me, it didn’t fit the brand. I didn’t feel good.”

What Savannah is saying makes sense.

Unless we missed something, she did not comment on whether having a different figure might have impacted whether Donald Trump pardoned her parents.