Savannah Chrisley Threatens Run for Congress After Securing Pardon for Parents’ …

Savannah Chrisley has some ominous aspirations.

Recently, her family’s fortunes have inverted. Donald Trump repaid her support with a pardon for Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Now, the infamous family is singing Trump’s praises.

Will Savannah run for office? Here’s what she has to say:

During their ABC interview, Todd Chrisley spoke about feeling “changed” by prison while seated beside wife Julie Chrisley and daughter Savannah Chrisley. (Image Credit; ABC)

Will Savannah Chrisley run for Congress?

During the IMPACT x Nightline: The Chrisleys: Life After Lockup special, Savannah Chrisley admitted that she may set her sights higher than her family’s upcoming reality TV comeback.

“There’s been some talk of a congressional run,” she warned during the ABC report, which is available to watch on Hulu.

“I don’t know if that will or will not be the thing that I do or if it’s what I’m called to do,” Savannah admitted.

“But also I believe right now my goal is to speak to younger voters.”

Savannah does not have any political experience or qualifications. She does, however, have some connections — but those are very recent and hard-won.

“I worked for two-and-a-half years, I did not have a single political connection,” she recalled.

“I went to D.C., I forced myself into rooms I was never invited into, I educated myself.”

All of that work paid off. Savannah already had the conservative credentials and reality TV platform to gain access.

She turned that into a speaking role at the RNC and, ultimately, into a get-out-of-jail-free card for her parents.

Speaking to ABC, Julie Chrisley describes her reaction to her newfound freedom. Husband Todd sits to one side, daughter Savannah to the other. (Image Credit; ABC)

Savannah Chrisley is talking about prison reform

It is easy to say that Congress could not possibly get any worse than it is now. It isn’t true, but it is certainly easy for a cynical mind to believe.

But, at the risk of sounding in sore need of a dose of cynicism, is there any chance that Savannah Chrisley running for office could be a good thing?

Probably not. But she is at least talking about good things.

In fact, she has been discussing prison reform since long before she was able to help her parents leave prison.

Wearing a red jacket, Savannah Chrisley speaks on the “Unlocked” podcast in early 2024. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“I didn’t realize how broken the system was,” Savannah confessed. “I thought bad people go to prison and that’s what it was.”

That is a child’s notion of prison, but growing up a Chrisley likely offered her a skewed vision of the world. Also, she is only 27 years old — and will turn 28 later this summer.

“And that is far from the truth,” Savannah acknowledged.

“Because now I have seen all the broken things in the system, where individuals have to be rehabilitated, where we need mental health treatment for these individuals, as well as giving them job opportunities and advocating for them when it comes to that.”

Savannah Chrisley wears black in early February 2024 while speaking on a podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Could this be a good thing?

It would be so nice to believe that the Chrisley family’s experiences with the carceral horrors of our justice system will spur them into earnest activism.

As a society, we must structure our prisons as if we knew with certainty that innocent, good people would end up in them. (Because we do know that, with certainty)

Unfortunately, even if Savannah Chrisley truly means what she is saying (and she likely does), she’s unlikely to find many allies when it comes to prison reform.

Wearing a vibrant orange jacket and a seemingly ironic hat, Savannah Chrisley speaks on her podcast in 2023. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Financial interest in private prisons, political interest in courting authoritarian voters with “tough on crime” policies … it leads to suffering and injustice.

Congresswoman Chrisley would find only partial support even from the political left.

And, while Trump’s administration is building new internment camps for those kidnapped by ICE, she’ll find much less from the right.

Yes, Savannah could learn and grow and could, despite her lack of current qualifications, push for positive changes in this country. But that seems unlikely.

We’re halfway through 2025. Why would something good happen?