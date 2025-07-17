Rashee Rice: Kansas City Chiefs WR Sentenced to Jail Time Following Hit-and-Run Crash

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is headed to prison.

The 25-year-old NFL veteran has been sentenced to five years probation and 30 days behind bars in connection with a car crash that injured at least seven people.

In April of last year, Rice turned himself in to police following a six-car “chain reaction collision” that was allegedly the result of illegal street racing.

Today, he pleaded guilty to two felonies: causing a collision involving a serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury.

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs

According to a new report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, now that Rice has been sentenced, the league will accelerate its own disciplinary process and decide if he should be suspended during the upcoming season.

“We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Schefter.

Rashee Rice admits fault, asks forgiveness following multi-car accident

According to a report from the New York Post, Rice and several other men fled the scene on foot after the crash and did not pause to see if the occupants of the other vehicles had survived.

Rashee Rice #4 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs

“After the collision, Mr. Rice failed to check on the welfare of the victims and fled on foot,” Dallas prosecutors said in court.

“There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole,” Rice’s lawyer, Royce West, said today in a statement on his client’s behalf. “I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart.

“Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families.”

Another setback in a turbulent career

Following a promising start to his career in 2023, Rice missed the majority of the 2024 season after suffering an LCL injury.

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Now, he’s almost certain to miss several games of the 2025 campaign.

But while he’s likely to be suspended, it sounds like Rice will not be forced to serve his sentence during the season.

“The Judge is allowing Mr. Rice to find a time or times to serve the jail time and Mr. Rice/his attorney have to follow up with the court about when he will serve the jail time,” reads a statement from Dallas DA spokesperson Claire Crouch, according to NBC News.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.