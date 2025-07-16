Pete Davidson: Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Pete Davidson is going to be a dad!

Davidson and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt revealed today that they’re expecting their first child.

The big news comes to us courtesy of a post on Hewitt’s Instagram page.

Elsie and Pete share their big news with the world

“Welp now everyone knows we had sex,” Elsie captioned a carousel that included a photo of an ultrasound and a lot of loved-up photos of her and Pete.

As we previously reported, Elsie is a London-born model and actress.

She and the Saturday Night Live alum went public with their relationship back in March when they packed on the PDA during a trip to Florida.

Davidson, of course, has dated several of the world’s most famous women.

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the 13th Annual Blossom Ball at The Pierre Hotel on May 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

He was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande back in 2018.

A few years later, Davidson entered a serious relationship with Kim Kardashian, her first following her divorce from Kanye West.

As a result of all these high-profile relationships, Pete gained a reputation as a bit of a player.

But those who know him best say they realized right away that his relationship with Elsie was built to last.

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson are seen as the Boston Celtics take on the New York Knicks in the first quarter of Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

“She came to the show in Newark in June,” a source recently told Page Six. “He’s never had a girlfriend come to his stand-up show.”

A separate insider told the outlet that Pete was “very happy” and “dating someone very different from anybody else he’s ever dated before.”

Elsie’s been the subject of pregnancy speculation for several weeks

Today’s news doesn’t come as a total shock to fans, as eagle-eyed Instagram commenters have been speculating about a possible pregnancy for several weeks.

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson attend the 13th Annual Blossom Ball at The Pierre Hotel on May 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“New boobs or pregnant?” one of Elsie’s followers recently asked.

“Babes you either got new boobs or are preggo,” another commented.

Sadly, pregnancy speculation is something that famous women are frequently subjected to on social media. But for once, the folks churning the rumor mill were actually onto something!

Sources tell Page Six that Elsie’ due date is sometime in early winter.

Few celebs in recent memory have come off as relatable and down-to-earth as Pete, so many of the well wishes on social media sound like they’re coming from friends rather than fans.

And we’d like to add our voice to the chorus of those offering sincere congratulations to Elsie and Pete!