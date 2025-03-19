Pete Davidson Girlfriend Revealed! Who Is Elsie Hewitt?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Pete Davidson and his love life have been hot topics for many years now.

After dating women as famous as Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, he became something of a status symbol.

But not every woman who dates the heartthrob and Saturday Night Live alum is one of the most famously desired women on the planet.

His new “mystery gal” is not particularly famous. But we do now know who she is — and more.

Pete Davidson attends the New York screening of Roadside Attractions’ ‘Riff Raff’ at Regal Essex Crossing on February 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Who is Pete Davidson dating?

According to a report by Page Six, Pete Davidson is dating model Elsie Hewitt.

Hewitt is a 29-year-old model and actress.

She has had a number of small television roles and, perhaps more notably, has appeared in music videos.

It was in on the set of the 2019 music video, “Graduation,” that Elsie Hewitt met Benny Blanco.

Blanco, who became famous through his relationship and now engagement to the incomparable Selena Gomez, and Hewitt ended up breaking up the following year.

More recently, Hewitt dated Jason Sudeikis. In 2024, she even moved in with him.

Now, she has moved on with the tattoo-free sex symbol, Pete Davidson.

Pete Davidson attends Rao’s Restaurant and Fini’s Pizza 2025 Big Game Pop-Up powered by Clover on February 08, 2025. (Photo Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Fiserv)

Who is Elsie Hewitt?

Even before revealing Pete Davidson’s girlfriend as being Elsie Hewitt, Page Six reported that he was dating a non-celebrity.

The previous reports described the then-mystery gal as “very different from anybody else he’s ever dated.”

Additionally, the report said that his new girlfriend “respects Pete and his desire for privacy.” Moreover, it sounded like Davidson himself is really into the nascent relationship.

We mentioned that Elsie Hewitt is not a traditional celebrity like many of Pete Davidson’s past entanglements.

However, she is a model and an actress. She is also a food influencer with an Instagram following of over 1 million.

So, while she is not a celebrity — not a reality star, not an A-list actor, not a pop star, not a household name — she has a sizable audience. Though, with Instagram followers, some of them likely don’t know the name to match to the face.

Pete Davidson attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Fans want good things for Pete Davidson

Over the years, Pete Davidson has been open about his mental health.

And at times, having his relationship in the spotlight — particularly during his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande and then as the target of Kanye West’s vicious attacks while dating Kim Kardashian — has made that so much worse.

People will always talk about his romances. He is, after all, extremely famous.

But we hope that for his sake, and for Elsie Hewitt, this entanglement is less of a circus than some of his past experiences.