Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Spotted Chatting at ‘SNL 50’ Afterparty: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As expected, Sunday night’s SNL 50 special was a star-studded affair attended by some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Former cast members like Pete Davidson were on hand, of course, and past hosts like Kim Kardashian made memorable cameos.

(In fact, Kim had the honor of starring in the very first sketch of the night!)

Kim Kardashian attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

But as entertaining as the show might have been, from a celebrity gossip standpoint, the afterparty was much more interesting.

And that’s where Kim and Pete reportedly spent some time getting reacquainted.

An Afterparty Flirtation?

According to Page Six, the exes spent a portion of the evening engaged in a private, one-on-one conversation.

As you may recall, Pete and Kim dated for several months, beginning in late 2021. They met when she hosted SNL and the two of them starred in a sketch together.

Pete Davidson attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Kim and Pete called it quits in the summer of 2022, but they reportedly parted on amicable terms.

Obviously, two and a half years is about a century when you’re talking about Pete Davidson’s love life, and the SNL alum has been linked with many well-known partners during that time.

But those who know him best say that Pete still feels a special attachment to Kim. So perhaps it’s not surprising that he sought her out at the afterparty.

Are Kim and Pete Back On?

Kim Kardashian attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

But before you get your hopes up about a possible reconciliation, we’re afraid we have some discouraging news:

Sources who spoke to Page Six say that Kim and Pete’s interaction appeared to be strictly “platonic.”

“He has nothing but love and respect for Kim,” said one insider. “They are on good terms. He hopes everyone can move on.”

Pete Davidson attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

So yeah, it sounds like neither party is interested in giving this romance another whirl. But at least they’re still capable of carrying on a friendly conversation.

In every other respect, it was a banner night for Pete, who appeared in two of the show’s most memorable sketches:

He starred in the “New York Musical” alongside his longtime friend John Mulaney, and he reprised his role as Chad and acted in a pre-recorded skit with original cast member Laraine Newman.

Kim Kardashian and Kristen Wiig star in NBC’s ‘SNL 50’ special. (NBC)

As for Kim, she played a member of a 1950s girl group, as Fred Armisen and Kristen Wiig reprised their Lawrence Welk Show parody — which wasn’t even popular the first time around.

But hey, Kim did her best with flimsy material.

Maybe she learned some comedic chops during her relationship with Pete.