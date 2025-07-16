Donald Trump Lashes Out at ‘Stupid Republican’ Supporters Amid Ongoing …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Many of Donald Trump’s most fervent supporters expressed hope — and, in some cases, certainty — that the president would declassify the so-called “Epstein files” during his second term in office.

So it’s not surprising that Trump’s disapproval rating has reached a new high this week following FBI and DOJ memos that deny the existence of said files.

As he often does when he feels cornered, Trump is now reacting with anger.

But in an unexpected twist on his usual M.O., this time, the president is lashing out at his own supporters.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images)

Trump bashes ‘Epstein hoax,’ ‘stupid and foolish Republicans’

In a surprising post on his Truth Social platform, Trump blamed Democrats for the continued interest in Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, and he proceeded to bash Republicans who have fallen for the “hoax.”

“Some stupid Republicans and foolish Republicans fall into the net, and so they try and do the Democrats’ work,” Trump wrote.

“I call it the Epstein hoax. Takes a lot of time and effort. Instead of talking about the great achievements we’ve had … they’re wasting their time with a guy who obviously had some very serious problems, who died three, four years ago. I’d rather talk about the success we have with the economy,” he continued, adding:

“Certain Republicans got duped by the Democrats and they’re following a Democrat playbook. We do have bigger problems.”

Former U.S. President and current Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks about the economy, inflation, and manufacturing during a campaign event at Alro Steel on August 29, 2024 in Potterville, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Trump’s furor was evident as he argued that the Democrats’ “new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullsh-t,’ hook, line, and sinker.”

“Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats’ work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!” Trump said of his “past” followers.

Trump’s latest tirade receives mixed reaction from base

On social media, confusion reigns, as supporters and critics alike seem baffled by Trump’s latest gambit.

U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions while departing the White House on July 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“Theoretically there could have been some way for Trump to artfully ‘move on’ from the Epstein debacle if that’s what he really wants. Instead, he’s going nuclear on his biggest supporters, disowning them and declaring they’ve been conned by Democrat ‘bullsh-t’ Fascinating stuff!” journalist Michael Tracey wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“If you don’t believe the whole Epstein thing was a scam, Trump says he doesn’t want your support anymore. He just handed a landslide to Democrats in the midterms,” political commentator Matt Strickland chimed in.

It remains to be seen what the long-term impact of Trump’s new Epstein strategy will be.

But observers from across the ideological spectrum seem to agree that from a political standpoint, this might be his riskiest gamble to date.