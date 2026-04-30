West Wilson’s Grandmother Murdered, Cousin Arrested

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The Season 10 Summer House reunion was particularly brutal.

We already know more than we’d like to, because Summer House reunion audio leaked.

West Wilson was already at the center of scandal in recent weeks.

What made things harder is that, the night before they filmed, his cousin was arrested for their grandmother’s murder.

West Wilson attends Bravo’s “Summer House” Season 10 at 92NY on January 28, 2026. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Gayle R. Wilson was shot dead last week

On Wednesday, April 22 — the night before the Summer House reunion filmed — police in Carroll County responded to reports of a shooting.

TMZ reports that first responders found 75-year-old Gayle R. Wilson dead at the residence.

A witness told officers that Dakota Sweeney of Carrollton, Missouri was sitting quietly in the same room as the victim for some time.

Then, they reported, he allegedly shot her to death with a handgun.

It’s unclear what the motive may have been. But the witness told police that Sweeney and Wilson had argued earlier in the evening, as apparently Sweeney had not been sufficiently helpful with household chores.

According to police reports, officers found a holster on Sweeney’s person.

TMZ‘s report does not say much about the gun itself.

However, apparently officers were able to arrest Sweeney without incident at the scene.

He is being charged with first-degree murder.

Sweeney’s mother, Kelly, is Gayle R. Wilson’s stepchild.

We can only imagine how this news impacted West

West Wilson’s father, Bruce, is also Gayle R. Wilson’s stepchild.

So, yes, the Summer House star’s cousin was arrested for allegedly killing their shared grandmother.

And yes, it happened the night before a particularly brutal Summer House reunion.

Though he and Amanda Batula have insisted that they did not cheat on their respective exes, many people feel that the timeline seems suspect.

Perhaps the bigger issue was the dishonestly. Amanda was besties with Ciara, his ex. She didn’t even get a head’s up before the two were in a relationship.

Obviously, betraying a friend, and even the alleged cheating, pale in comparison to the brutal homicide of a family member.

There are a lot of unknowns at this time.

It is possible that this news came up at the reunion.

In fact, it is conceivable that West learned of the news during reunion filming. (These specials take all day to film. Andy Cohen said that this one took about 10 hours.)

Our hearts go out to all of Gayle R. Wilson’s loved ones as they grapple with what appears to be a senseless tragedy.