Kelley Wolf Says She Has Only $6 Amidst Scott Wolf Divorce, Admits to Leading Revolt …

Kelley Wolf says that she has only $6 to her name.

Earlier this month, she put out a plea for help following two involuntary holds.

After Scott Wolf revealed that he had filed to divorce his wife after 21 years, news broke about what appeared to be a pattern of troubles.

Now, Kelley is sharing a lengthy update on where things stand. It seems clear that she feels alone and even abandoned, and unable to understand why perceived allies have turned their backs on her.

Scott Wolf and Kelley Limp attend the 2019 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple Of Hope Awards on December 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights)

Kelley Wolf says that she has been sleeping in her car

On Tuesday, July 29, Kelley Wolf took to Instagram to share a lengthy, poetic text post.

“1:00 AM Tonight, I had two choices: Sleep in my car — again — or use a room that had been booked for me at what used to be my favorite hotel in Utah,” she began. “I chose neither.”

Wolf explained:

“Because dignity matters. I have $6 to my name. My brother supports me. Let that sink in.”

At the beginning of a long, poetic Instagram caption, Kelley Wolf updated her followers on where things stand. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“After building a career as one of the most exclusive consultants in the world,” Kelley wrote.

“(And if you don’t believe me, then you were never in the room where it happened) — I’m now living inside a system that tried to erase me.”

She revealed: “My own mother called me a ‘drug addict’ this morning. This, after seeing the extensive toxicology reports from two involuntary psychiatric holds — Both of which showed: No drugs. No diagnosis.”

Wolf added: “Just this line: ‘Kelley incited a riot and turned patients against staff.’” Oh! That is … so much.

Wait, she ‘incited a riot’ while on a psychiatric hold?

“Well, Mom — That part’s true,” Kelley Wolf wrote.

“No drugs. But yes, I still rise up against injustice. Yes, I speak truth when I see abuse. I couldn’t stay silent.”

She continued: “Not while men and women were being labeled as ‘crazy,’ held for up to 180 days, and forced to take drugs against their will. I helped three people get out last week. I will help more.”

Wolf vowed: “I’m not done until every woman who asked for freedom and got a sentence instead is seen. Is safe. Is free. Let’s be even clearer: That TRO? It would’ve kept me in Summit Behavioral indefinitely.”

As Kelley Wolf continued her caption, she explained a “riot” in her psychiatric hold. Truth be told, many people of sound mind might end up doing unthinkable things if they were in unforeseen circumstances. We do not know what happened here. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“If I had believed the accusations, the labels, the whispered threats — I would still be inside,” Wolf continued. “But I’m not. I’m here. I’m alive.” She certainly is.

“I’m laughing. I’m camping,” she listed. Wolf continued:

“I’m dating someone kind and awake. I’m in a beautiful home tonight, because a man who barely knew me saw the truth — and acted with integrity.”

She wrote: “To those of you who’ve called, defended, asked, cried, texted: ‘Are you okay?’ ‘I believe you.’ ‘I’m so sorry.’ I will never forget you. When I’m back in my full FLOW, you’ll know you bet on the right so-called ‘crazy’ girl from Arkansas.”

Not every Instagram caption is this poetic, but Kelley Wolf chose a poetic format. It remains unclear why someone banned her from a hotel. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Is Kelley Wolf okay?

“And one last thing: I was told I was ‘banned’ from a hotel where I’d once stayed under an alias, asked for peace and healing, and shared — twice — that I didn’t feel safe,” Kelley Wolf wrote.

“Now I’m banned? Isn’t that … odd?” she remarked. Yes, that does sound very odd!

“I think it’s cruel. I think it’s cowardly,” Wolf lamented.

“But then again — I hate labels. Don’t you?”

Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

We here at THG do not make any claim to know the full details of how the Wolf marriage has broken down. Additionally, we make no claims to have special insights into Mrs. Wolf’s mental health.

This caption makes it clear that she feels alarmed. Something, perhaps several somethings, is very wrong.

Additionally, no matter who the breadwinner is, no ex should suddenly find themselves destitute upon a breakup. And no one should have to wait until a family court judge places an order to receive stable housing.

We hope that someone who loves her is able to help Wolf, perhaps in more ways than merely providing shelter (if that is something that she still needs).