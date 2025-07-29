Doja Cat Roasts Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ads: You Have Hillbilly Genes!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As you’ve likely heard by now, Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle ad campaign has been creating quite a stir this week.

Critics say the ad features problematic jokes about genetics (“jeans/genes” puns are at the center of most of the spots) that veer disturbingly close to the eugenics rhetoric favored by white supremacist groups.

The clips have created major controversy across the social media landscape, and now, one of hip hop’s biggest names has gone viral by roasting Sydney and AE.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Doja Cat mocks Sydney Sweeney jeans ad

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue,” Sydney says in one of the spots.

Now, Doja Cat has used those exact words to mock the A-list actress.

In a TikTok video that’s already been viewed more than 10 million times, Doja quotes Sydney using a thick backwoods accent that makes her feelings on the tagline abundantly clear.

Yes, without mentioning Sydney or American Eagle, the always outspoken rapper has delivered some of the most scathing criticism yet about this increasingly controversial campaign.

And judging by the comments, Doja’s followers are 100 percent onboard with her latest beef.

Doja Cat fans support Sydney Sweeney shade

“Doja on the right side of history as usual,” one follower wrote.

“Never thought I’d see the day where Doja Cat makes fun of Sydney Sweeney but here we are,” another joked.

Doja Cat attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

“Doja Cat mocking Sydney Sweeney was not in my bingo card this year but I ain’t complaining,” a third remarked.

“EVEN DOJAS MOCKING IT OH MY GOD,” a fourth chimed in. You get the idea.

It’s commonly said that there’s no such thing as bad press. But we think this sort of attention is probably not what American Eagle execs had in mind when they greenlit this particular ad campaign.

Sure, the brand is on everybody’s minds these days, but we don’t think the current discourse is gonna lead to a major uptick in sales.

Imagine showing up to the first day of school in your expensive new denim and being hit with the dreaded Doja Cat hillbilly accent.

People have transferred to new districts for less.