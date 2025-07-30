JaNa Craig Slams Kenny Rodriguez as Breakup Turns Vicious: STFU, Manipulative Liar!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

So much for an amicable break-up.

As previously reported, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez broke up this week after having met and fallen for each other on Season 6 of Love Island USA.

The couple had been together for about a year.

(Peacock)

On Tuesday, meanwhile, Craig hopped on her Instagram page to make her first public comments since the split — and to absolutely GO OFF on her ex.

“Thank you for all your love & support. It means the world to me,” she began.

“As you know, Kenny and I are no longer together. Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is.”

It got a lot more personal from there.

“Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn’t been genuine since day one has been truly devastating,” Craig continued. “Thank you for respecting my privacy and please know as a child of God, I will always be okay.”

(Instagram)

Craig didn’t delve into any details, as you can see above, but it certainly seems as though she’s implying Rodriguez cheated on her.

A short time after this post went viral, Kenny tried to take the high road and wrote the following on social media:

I’ve been quietly sitting with a lot of emotions and doing my best to process everything privately. Breakups are never easy, especially in the public eye. Sometimes, despite how deeply you care for someone, you come to the hard truth that the relationship was not something that could last long-term.

I’ll always be grateful for the time we shared and the memories we created. I release this chapter with no ill will, only a hope that JaNa’s path forward brings her nothing but happiness.

(Instagram)

The 28-year old and 25-year old grew into fan favorites on Love Island, placing third during the season finale.

Since leaving Fiji, the couple had seemingly been going strong… despite being in a long-distance relationship because Craig lives in Las Vegas and Rodriguez resides in Dallas.

There had been chatter on Sunday that something was amiss between the stars because JaNa unfollowed Kenny on Instagram — as did her close friend Serena Page and Leah Kateb.

Kenny also removed JaNa’s name from his bio on the social media platform.

Jana Craig and Kenny Rodriguez attend Revolve Festival 2025 at Cavallo Ranch on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Revolve)

After apparently seeing her former lover’s break-up-related statement, Craig wrote “stfu you manipulative liar” online and added:

“You are not taking accountability and telling people the type of person you really are is insane to me!!”

She added: “My first statement was me being nice. Do not piss me off”

Rodriguez appears to have left it there, but Love Island fans are very strongly buzzing and wondering about what the heck transpired in the wake of these exchanges.

Simply put, though, “they will not be getting back together,” a source told People Magazine on Monday.