Clark Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs Owner, Mourns 9-Year-Old Family Member After Texas Floods

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Clark Hunt, owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, is in mourning. His whole family is.

Over Independence Day weekend, news of the horrific Texas floods dominated the news cycle. With the National Weather Service hanging on by a thread, this deadly disaster struck without warning.

One of the 82 confirmed victims was 9-year-old Janie Hunt.

Like so many families, the Hunt family is in a state of mourning.

Kansas City Chiefs owner and CEO Clark Hunt celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023. (Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his family are grieving

9-year-old Janie Hunt — part of Clark Hunt’s family — was one of the campers at Camp Mystic.

The summer camp for Christian girls is located in Kerr County, Texas, about six miles south of Hunt.

Fox News identified Janie as one of the victims.

Her surviving loved ones confirmed the tragic news to People, adding: “We are devastated.”

Debris is piled up at Camp Mystic on July 07, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused severe flash flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas, leaving more than 80 people reported dead, including children attending the camp. (Photo Credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Camp Mystic is a summer camp for girls from nondenominational Christian families.

The camp ground exists right on the confluence of the South Fork Guadalupe River and Cypress Creek.

The July 4 Central Texas Floods, borne of the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry, hit with very little warning.

Urgent pleas for residents to seek higher ground from floods might have come earlier if the National Weather Service were operating with its full resources.

Recent figures put the confirmed number of dead at 82, including numerous small children.

If you have ever lived through a major flood disaster, you know that these numbers will rise — and that some of the missing might never be accounted for.

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Clark Hunt and his wife Tavia are grieving

Taking to her Instagram page, Tavia Hunt expressed her heartbreak.

“Our hearts are broken by the devastation from the floods in Wimberley and the tragic loss of so many lives,” she expressed.

“Including a precious little Hunt cousin, along with several friends’ little girls.”

There are multiple anecdotes about families of campers from Camp Mystic and Camp La Junta (a neighboring campground that thankfully avoided the death toll of Camp Mystic) who knew each other even before this tragedy. Now, many are mourning together.

“How do we trust a God who is supposed to be good, all knowing and all powerful, but who allows such terrible things to happen — even to children?” Tavia Hunt then asked. Her question was rhetorical.

She wrote: “Scripture is filled with the cries of those whose hearts have been shattered, who still wrestle to trust the same God they believe allowed the pain.”

Even for those who do not lose their loved ones at a religious camp, it is common (though not universal) to frame grief and mourning within a religious or spiritual framework.

Trees emerge from flood waters along the Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. (Photo Credit: Eric Vryn/Getty Images)

Floods like this will only grow more frequent

Though there is hope that this tragedy will allow for some restoration of FEMA and of the National Weather Service, that will not prevent the floods themselves.

They will grow more frequent and worse, and may continue to happen in unexpected areas.

If you know someone who is living in a flood zone, offering help to them — or asking them how you can help — is one of the best ways to render assistance after a disaster.

This disaster has claimed dozens of lives and injured others.

People in flood zones may be without power, internet, running water, or transportation for days, weeks, or even longer. Every little bit of support can help.