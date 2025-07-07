Denise Richards’ Husband, Aaron Phypers, Files For Divorce

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Denise Richards may soon be headed for divorce court.

TMZ is reporting that Denise’s husband, Aaron Phypers, has filed for divorce after six years of marriage.

Perhaps as a way of celebrating his own personal Independence Day, Phypers listed the couple’s date of separation as July 4.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers attend the “Paper Empire” Tv Show Event at Annex Beach on April 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Robert Gillings Productions / JOPR)

Denise Richards’ husband cites ‘irreconcilable differences’

Little is known about Aaron’s reasons for filing.

In legal docs, his only listed complaint is that old celebrity standby, “irreconcilable differences.”

According to People magazine, Phypers is requesting spousal support from Richards.

He also asked to keep their assets and debts as separate property, noting that he hopes to retain full ownership of his power tools, motorcycle, and sports car.

The couple have no children together, but Denise previously stated that Aaron was in the process of adopting her daughter Eloise, 13. It’s unclear if the adoption was ever finalized.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend American Humane’s 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 29, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The news comes as a shock to fans, as Aaron was a regular presence on Denise’s reality show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.

In an episode that aired in March, the couple explained why divorce would never be an option for them.

“It’s not easy being married to me,” Denise said, prompting Phypers to joke: “It is not, and she said it! But this is it. I’m done.”

“Yeah, I’m never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I’m not gonna f–king get divorced,” Richards agreed.

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers arrive for the LA Premiere Of “7 Days To Vegas” at Laemmle Music Hall on September 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Phypers joked that if he and Richards ever went their separate ways, “We’ll just have different homes or something. But we’re not gonna hate each other.”

In the same episode, Richards reflected on the horrors of high-profile breakups, recalling her divorce from Charlie Sheen.

“The judgment from other people and being made out to be this awful woman,” she said, before explaining:

“I’ll never get a divorce, even if we hate each other.”

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers attend Bravo’s Premiere Party For “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” Season 9 And “Mexican Dynasties”at Gracias Madre on February 12, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The speed with which Denise and Aaron went from “happy couple” to “legally separated” has led some fans to conclude that there might have been some precipitating event.

But it’s important to bear in mind that there’s often a lag time of 10 months to a year between when reality shows film and when they air.

So it’s possible that this move has been a long time coming.

Whatever the case, it seems that Denise’s worst fears have come true, and she’s headed for yet another high-profile breakup.