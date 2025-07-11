Bella Thorne: Charlie Puth Launched a ‘Hate Train’ Because I Wouldn’t …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bella Thorne calling out Charlie Puth is a blast from the past, but it’s also very timely.

It all started with Jade Thirlwall, who went solo after Little Mix went on hiatus.

She did not mince words when she made it clear that she would never work with Charlie.

Bella clearly has similar feelings, and jumped in to explain her beef with him — one that goes back years.

Actress Bella Thorne (L) and Charlie Puth attend the Y100’s Jingle Ball 2016 – PRESS ROOM at BB&T Center on December 18, 2016. (Photo Credit: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for iHeart)

What did Jade Thirlwall say about Charlie Puth?

Before we delve into what Bella Thorne said about Charlie Puth, we have to start with Jade.

On June 25, Jade Thirlwall was promoting her new single, “Plastic Box,” on KISS FM UK.

During the Say It Or Shot It segment, the interviewer asked which artist Jade would never pick for a collaboration.

“I feel like the fans already know someone I wouldn’t collaborate with: Charlie Puth,” Jade Thirlwall said bluntly.

“Just don’t,” she continued, declining to explain.

Jade then hinted that she might elaborate one day, adding:

“Nothing to say, just yet, on that one.”

Bella Thorne attends the “The Trainer” red carpet during the 19th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

What did Bella Thorne say about Charlie Puth?

Following that very-early-summer comment about Charlie Puth by Jade Thirlwall, coverage of the interview was widespread enough that Bella Thorne caught wind of it.

Replying to an Instagram headline on the topic, she decided to weigh in.

Unlike Jade, Bella was in the mood to get specific about her beef with Charlie.

Replying to a headline, Bella Thorne took to Instagram to call out a man who allegedly ran a “hate train” against her as retaliation. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Yeah I mean .. he lied to the entire world about me and started a hate train,” Bella wrote in an Instagram comment.

She alleged that this was retaliation for not sleeping with him.

“All because I wouldn’t …. Do the deed with him,” Bella explained with uncharacteristic self-censorship.

Charlie Puth attends the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala at The Beverly Hilton on May 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

When did this ‘hate train’ happen?

Back in 2016, there were unfounded rumors that Bella Thorne cheated with Charlie Puth while dating Tyler Posey.

Charlie publicly implied that Bella had stepped out on Tyler.

Bella disputed the claim back then, but arguably her reputation took a hit.

(Also, she and Tyler were broken up at the time, but that’s neither here nor there)

Bella Thorne attends the Marine Serre Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Hotel de la Monnaie on March 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

As for Jade’s beef with Charlie … according to the general consensus of the internet, Charlie has a long history of hitting on women who are in relationships.

Allegedly, he did that to Jade back in the day when he had his collab with Little Mix, titled “Oops.”

After she (reportedly) turned him down because she was in a relationship, Charlie acted as if he’d never heard of Little Mix.

To be clear, Jade has not confirmed that this is her issue with Charlie. That’s what her fans are saying, however.