Kate Middleton Admits Cancer Recovery is “Really, Really Difficult”

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you very likely know by now, Kate Middleton is in remission.

The Princess of Wales revealed this bombshell to the public in January, approximately a year after she started treatment for some kind of cancer.

On Wednesday, however, the 43-year old made a rare statement in regard to this ongoing journey… and how she still isn’t feeling like her old self these days.

Kate Middleton meets well wishers during a visit to the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex, southeast England on July 2, 2025. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment. Treatment’s done, then it’s like, ‘I can crack on, get back to normal,’ but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult,” Middleton told reporters outside of Colchester Hospital in Essex.

She was on hand at the facility to spend time in a specially designed well-being garden that offers a restorative space for patients, NHS staff and visitors.

“You’re not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to,” the Princess.

“And actually, someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment, I think is really valuable.”

Kate Middleton during the 2025 Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Wellington Barracks on March 17, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Middleton issued this message about two weeks after concerns grew over the star’s well-being.

In mid-June, Middleton suddenly canceled a planned appearance at the second day of the Royal Ascot thoroughbred races.

At the time, Kensington Palace did NOT give a reason behind this cancellation.

“One minute she was going, and the next she wasn’t. This is one of the biggest days of the year in the royal calendar; you don’t just miss Ascot on a whim, so there was a real sense of panic,” said an anonymous former courtier who retains good links with serving staff to The Daily Beast.

“The chaotic nature of the announcement was eerily reminiscent of the dark days of last year. People were bewildered and worried.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland on February 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jaimi Joy – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Over the past year and a half, Middleton has not spoken out very much — not on her diagnosis, not on her treatment and rarely on how she’s feeling afterward.

“You have to find your new normal and that takes time…and it’s a roller coaster, it’s not smooth, like you expect it to be,” she said on July 2. “But the reality is you go through hard times.”

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment in March 2024, pretty much vanishing from the spotlight for the rest of that calendar year.

Kate announced in September 2024 that she had completed chemotherapy, adding a few months later in January that she was in remission.

Kate Middleton visits an ‘Action For Children’ mother and baby unit at HMP Styal, a prison and young offender institution, near Wilmslow on February 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: Phil Noble-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It’s been a bit sporadic, but Middleton has returned to many of her Royal Duties in 2025.

“She’s being sensible, listening to what her body is telling her and easing back into public life,” Queen Elizabeth’s former spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson told People Magazine for a recent cover story.

In September, Middleton reassured the public as follows:

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

To this day, we still don’t know the type of cancer that afflicted the Princess.

But we just heard it was quite serious and that Middleton is fortunate to be alive.