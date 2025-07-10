Kanye West Accused of Sexual Assault, Human Trafficking in Amended Lawsuit

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kanye West is accused of sexual battery, false imprisonment, and what sounds like human trafficking.

In 2024, we reported on Ye’s former assistant suing him, accusing him of firing her after sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior.

A more recent amendment to the complaint adds to the allegations.

The already unsettling case includes descriptions of Ye allegedly committing sexual assault and false imprisonment.

Lauren Pisciotta is the former assistant of Kanye West

As we reported in June of last year, Lauren Pisciotta filed a lawsuit against Kanye West. (Be warned, this is going to be a tough read, especially for survivors of sexual assault)

According to her, he sent her aggressively inappropriate texts and videos (she is not the first to make such an accusation) before ultimately firing her.

She also described other incidents that are not appropriate for an assistant and her employer, such as Ye allegedly masturbating while beside her in bed.

There are almost no jobs where that is okay.

In the amended complaint, Pisciotta describes herself and Ye staying at a San Francisco hotel during a business trip. They were breaking ground on Ye’s new Donda school at the time.

This, she says, is when the notorious rapper and outspoken Hitler fan began making unwanted advances.

Despite rebuffing him, she describes, he allegedly kissed her on the mouth and inquired about her genitals.

Things then grew worse during a writing session for a new album.

Trigger warning for descriptions of sexual assault

According to Lauren Pisciotta, Kanye West masturbated himself and touched her genitals during what was supposed to be a writing session. She alleged that he fell asleep mid-sentence while talking to her.

Then, she said in the documents, Ye showed up at her hotel room to demand that she allow him to use her shower.

He allegedly pushed his way through the door.

Prisciotta’s filing accuses Kanye of shoving her onto the hotel bed, pinning her down, and forcing his penis into her mouth.

This deeply disturbing allegation says that Pisciotta pleaded and begged for Ye to stop the sexual assault.

She adds that she “froze in shock and fear” in the process.

Ye eventually stopped, according to the complaint, and even apologized to her before leaving the room.

There is also an allegation of trafficking

According to Pisciotta, Kanye West also offered her as what amounts to a sexual gift to someone.

This was supposed to be in exchange for Ye sleeping with that person’s partner.

In the filing, she illustrates that Ye “notoriously offered women as sexual gifts to men.”

Just for the record, offering a human being as a gift or trade against that person’s will could lead to human trafficking charges.

Anyone thinking of how Ye begged Donald Trump to pardon Diddy? It’s hard to say what might have been on his mind at that time.