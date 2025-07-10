Julian McMahon’s Cause of Death Revealed; May the Actor Rest in Peace

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have an update on the unexpected passing of Julian McMahon.

As previously reported, the former Nip/Tuck star died last week at the age of 56.

This very sad news was confirmed this past Friday by McMahon’s wife, Kelly, who said that her husband passed away on July 2 in Clearwater, Florida.

Julian McMahon attends the North American premiere of ‘The Surfer’ during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at ZACH Theatre on March 10, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for The Surfer)

Now, meanwhile, due to the Cremation Approval Summary Report from the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office in Florida … we can confirm that McMahon died from lung metastasis as a result of head and neck metastatic cancer.

People Magazine obtained this official document and was the first outlet to announce these results.

The manner of death was ruled as natural — and McMahon’s remains have since been cremated.

A native of Australia, McMahon was best known for roles in Nip/Tuck, along with Charmed. He also had recent roles in The Residence and The Surfer and appeared on 43 episodes of FBI: Most Wanted.

Julian McMahon attends the 2019 CBS Upfront at The Plaza on May 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” Kelly said in the statement confirming her husband was gone.

“Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible,” she continued. “We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy.

“And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

Not long after this terrible news broke, plenty of famous names also issued messages of support, sympathy and mourning.

Julian McMahon speaks during the CBS segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 12, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

“That smile. That laugh. That talent. That presence. He walked into a room and lit it up — not just with charisma, but with kindness. With mischief. With soulful understanding,” Charmed star Alyssa Milano wrote on Instagram, for example, adding:

“He made me feel safe as an actor. Seen as a woman. He challenged me, teased me, supported me. We were so different, and yet somehow we always understood each other.

“Julian was more than my TV husband. He was a dear friend. The kind who checks in. The kind who remembers. The kind who shares. The kind who tells you the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable — but always with love.”

Dylan Walsh, who co-starred with McMahon on Nip/Tuck, had this to say:

“Dear Jules. I know you like to flout the boundaries, but this time you’ve gone too far. Let’s meet at the Biltmore, have a martini, and we’ll talk this through.

“We’ll laugh hard, the valet will bring up your Hummer, and right behind my hatchback with car seats and bird s–t on the window — we’ve laughed at this too many times. Now it’s just us. You’ll kiss me on the cheek and say, ‘Bye, Dyl.’”

Julian McMahon attends the world premiere of Swinging Safari on December 12, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Added actress Holly Marie Combs:

“One of a kind is an understatement. Your unyielding zest for life and crazy-making sense of humor will be sorely missed. The joy and laughter you were the direct cause of will always be remembered. I hope you find our lady friend and dance in those rose petals.”

McMahon is survived by his wife and 25-year-old daughter Madison, whom he shared with ex-wife Brooke Burns.