Kanye West Sued For Allegedly Harassing Jewish Employees: ‘Welcome to Your First …

Kanye West’s downward spiral continued today when a former employee filed a lawsuit against the rapper and fashion mogul.

And if you’ve been following Kanye’s increasingly unhinged tirades in recent weeks, then the nature of the suit probably won’t surprise you.

Kanye is being sued by a Jewish woman who claims she was fired when she complained about her bosses’ anti-Semitic remarks.

To make matters worse, the former employee alleges that West harassed her with bigoted messages while she was still working for him.

Kanye West Continues to Prove That He’s an Apologetic Bigot

The trouble allegedly began when the unnamed employee encouraged Kanye to distance himself from neo-Nazis and condemn their hateful beliefs.

According to TMZ, the request came in response to Kanye’s Vultures Vol. 1 album, which contained lyrics that many considered anti-Semitic.

The employee alleges that Kanye replied to her with a text reading, “I AM A NAZI.”

Considering West tweeted those exact words earlier this week, the plaintiff’s claim is not so outlandish.

In another alleged exchange, Kanye texted the woman and another Jewish employee:

“Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler.”

The plaintiff says West also texted her messages reading:

“Hail Hitler,” “You Ugly as F–k, ” “You stupid a– corny bitch,” “You Piece of S–t,” and “F–k You Bitch.”

Kanye Out of Control

It’s the latest indication of rapid decline that seems to have begun earlier this month, when Kanye attended the Grammys.

The mogul had not been invited to the awards, and his wife, Bianca Censori, appeared almost completely nude on the red carpet.

In the days that followed, Kanye ended his self-imposed social media hiatus in order to fend off criticism of the move.

But his pro-Nazi tweets quickly led to more backlash. And after being censored by X (formerly Twitter) for posting sexually explicit content, Kanye once again quit the site.

That didn’t mean, however, that the rapper was done spreading his hateful message.

Another Appalling Stunt

During the Super Bowl, viewers in several major markets saw an ad in which Kanye cryptically encouraged them to go to his website.

Those who went to Yeezy.com discovered that the only thing on the site was an image of a white t-shirt emblazoned with a black swastika, which Kanye was selling for $20.

Needless to say, it’s not hard to believe that Kanye might have made hateful remarks to his Jewish employees.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.