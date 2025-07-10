Prince William Believes Meghan Markle Used Prince Harry For Fame, Insiders Claim

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier this week, King Charles gave a speech in which he praised his eldest son, Prince William, and made no mention of his youngest son, Prince Harry.

It was yet another reminder that after years of conflict, Harry is still not on speaking terms with his father and brother.

And as the British media never tires of reminding us, Harry’s beef with his family began around the time of his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Royal experts have a field day with their favorite scapegoat

The latest round of Meghan-related criticism began when last week when Lady Elizabeth Anson revealed that the late Queen Elizabeth II had doubts about Meghan.

“When I spoke with the queen, she said she is not at all content. Meghan could turn into nothing but trouble. She sees things in a different way,” Anson remarked, according to the New York Post.

“Harry has blown his relationship with his grandmother. She said she was really upset. I was shocked when the queen told me this, how she was so saddened.”

Today, journalist and royal expert Phil Dampier is describing Anson’s remark as an unprecedented bombshell and the first official confirmation that Elizabeth was not a fan of Meg’s.

Prince William believes Harry was a ‘stepping stone’ for Meghan, journalist claims

“I think, unfortunately, that confirms what I’ve been saying or thought for the last few years that, sadly, Meghan never really had any intention of staying in the royal family,” Dampier told The Sun.

“She saw as a stepping stone getting married to Harry to new fame and fortune. And I think that’s what initially Prince William was concerned about,” he alleged.

Dampie added that he believes the siblings “fell out” because of William’s feelings about Markle.

“And now we are where we are. But to have this confirmed by somebody so close to the Queen is really dynamite,” he continued.

Back in May, Harry confirmed that his father is no longer speaking to him and there are certain family members who will “never forgive” him due to the ongoing legal battle surrounding security precautions for the duke and his wife and kids.

“There have been so many disagreements, differences, between me and some of my family,” he told BBC News on May 3 (per the New York Post).

“This current situation that has been ongoing for five years with regard to human life and safety is the sticking point. It is the only thing that’s left,” Harry added.

Referencing Charles’ battle with cancer, Harry added that he doesn’t “know how much longer” his father has left.

“He won’t speak to me,” Harry claimed, “because of this security stuff. But it would be nice to reconcile.”

Harry added that despite their “disagreements” and “differences,” he would “love reconciliation with [his] family” because “there’s no point in continuing to fight.”

Sadly, after all these years, the reconciliation he’s hoping for seems unlikely.