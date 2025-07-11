Eric Rosenbrook Arrested, ’90 Day Fiance’ Alum Admits to Hitting Wife Leida …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Eric Rosenbrook and Leida Margaretha are one of 90 Day Fiance‘s most infamous couples.

They were so unlikable that they had a shorter time on the series than some of the franchise’s more high-profile villains.

Most 90 Day fans remember them for kicking Eric’s teen daughter out of her own home. This was after treating her as someone to order around and as an adult who should find her own place.

Now, Eric has been arrested after hitting his wife — and has admitted to doing it. Leida says that this is far from the first time.

The Adams County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office took this mugshot of Eric Rosenbrook on July 5, 2025. (Photo Credit: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Police arrested ’90 Day Fiance’ villain Eric Rosenbrook

Multiple outlets, including TMZ, report that police arrested Eric Rosenbrook.

Allegedly, he became drunk and struck his wife on the Fourth of July.

According to the criminal complaint, Eric (who is reportedly only 47 years old) had already been drinking when he said that he was going to a local store to get more food.

Leida Margaretha apparently became worried when her husband did not return promptly.

According to the police report (and her own social media documentation), Leida found Eric passed out in his car outside of the apartment.

When she finally got Eric out of the car, the two argued.

Apparently, their infant daughter (when Leida was arrested in January of this year, 90 Day fans learned that she was about 6 months pregnant) awoke during the argument.

90 Day Fiance star Eric Rosenbrook took Leida Margaretha to his home for the first time. She was distressed and disgusted. (TLC)

The allegedly intoxicated ’90 Day’ alum hit his wife

According to the police report, Leida Margaretha told police that Eric Rosenbrook demanded to hold their baby.

She said “no,” feeling that he was too intoxicated. This, she says, is when Eric struck her, slapping her.

Leida told police that Eric has been consistently abusing her throughout their marriage.

The two married in 2018.

The police report also details that police found Eric sleeping in his car several hours later. Eric then reportedly admitted to hitting Leida.

Early in the morning on July 5, police charged him with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.

Eric also confirmed to TMZ that he had hit Leida.

The two have allegedly split following this incident. It is worth noting that, earlier this year, Leida posted to social media to accuse her husband of domestic violence.

90 Day Fiance star Eric Rosenbrook blames his daughter for the state of his apartment, but later tells the camera that Leida is just having a hard time adjusting. (TLC)

Eric and Leida’s baby passed away on Wednesday

Domestic violence is an unforgivable act. The law might not take it very seriously most of the time, but it is an evil deed and can be life-altering — or life-ruining — for victims.

However, there is another family tragedy that is worth mentioning as we discuss Eric’s arrest.

His and Leida’s baby, Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, passed away on Wednesday, July 9. She had been on life support for five days.

Both Eric and Leida posted about the tragedy on social media. That is an unthinkable loss.