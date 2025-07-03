Justin Bieber Getting Emotional Support from Britney Spears as His Public Meltdown …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Justin Bieber turning to Britney Spears for guidance?

Look, it’s no secret that Britney’s been through it all. She had a mental health spiral that gave malefactors their chance. She lost much of her adult life to a conservatorship.

Right now, Justin is spiraling. Even if every report on his life were false, his public meltdowns and rants make it clear that things are not okay.

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Can Britney help guide him through this period of instability?

Is Justin Bieber leaning on Britney Spears as his behavior spirals?

According to an eye-popping new report from The Globe, Justin Bieber is looking to Britney Spears for support and guidance.

“Justin is in total panic mode right now,” the inside source characterized.

According to the insider: “He’s ranting that nobody understands what he’s going through.”

Celebrity Captain Justin Bieber of Team Matthews warms up prior to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

“Every time there’s a knock at the door, he panics that it’s an intervention,” the source alleged.

Interventions can take many forms.

There are informal ones, formal ones — involving a trained counselor. And, of course, there are legal interventions.

The insider went on to claim that Britney Spears, having seen the Biebs melting down alongside the rest of us, reached out to offer emotional support in June.

And, allegedly, Justin has taken her up on it.

Singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Is she ‘the only one who truly gets’ what he’s experiencing?

“Justin’s terrified and says Britney is the only one who truly gets it,” the insider claimed.

“But,” the source then warned, “hearing what she endured has him even more paranoid and unhinged.”

Britney Spears endured about 14 years under the near absolute control of her notorious father, and Justin Bieber obviously would not want to experience the same. No one would.

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Right now, there’s no case for a conservatorship against Justin. Even before Britney’s case opened people’s eyes, it would have taken a pretty broad conspiracy to do anything of the sort to him.

But if his behavior gets worse, so will the pushback.

If someone close to him, be it his family or his alleged cult, tried to build a case against him, he’d have to fight for his freedom.

“He feels trapped,” the inside source claimed. “It’s no wonder he’s turning to Britney — she’s the only one who has lived through this kind of nightmare!”

Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Is this true?

Aside from this one report, there is no evidence that Britney Spears is acting as some sort of emotional support to Justin Bieber.

Also, if he wanted to avoid an “intervention” of some kind, he could presumably reign in his behavior. Or at least stop posting his erratic actions and unhinged outbursts to social media.

(He is a grown man in his 30s!)

That said, Justin has boosted Britney’s posts, and she’s rocked out to Justin in her dancing videos.

We cannot rule out that they are in contact. There is simply no public proof of the matter.