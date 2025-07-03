Diogo Jota Cause of Death: Soccer Star Passes Away at 28, Just Two Weeks After Wedding

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of sports today:

Portuguese soccer star Diogo Jota has passed away at the age of 28.

The news comes just two weeks after Jota married Rute Cardoso, who is also the mother of his three children.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the team’s fourth goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on April 30, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

In the Premier League, Jota most recently played for Liverpool FC.

He was also a star of the Portugeuse national team, where he played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Diogo Jota’s cause of death revealed

According to police, Jota and his brother were killed in a car accident while traveling through Spain.

A new report from TMZ reveals that a tire bust on Jota’s Lamborghini as the brothers were trying to overtake another driver.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Liverpool FC at Portman Road on August 17, 2024 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The car then burst into flames, killing both passengers inside.

Fans anc colleagues pay tribute to Diogo Jota

Across social media, friends, family, and a global community of fans have paid tribute to Jota.

Ronaldo wrote that Diogo’s passing “doesn’t make any sense,” adding … “Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you were married.”

Portuguese prime minister, Luis Montenegro, descriobed Thursday as “a sad day for football and for national and international sport.”

Diogo Jota of Liverpool looks on during the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 08, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“My prayers goes out to his loved ones during this time! May you all be guided and protected! YNWA JOTA!!” LeBron James wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

Theat last part refers to “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” a song that Liverpool FC fans have adopted as their anthem.

Few figures in the international soccer world were as beloved as Diogo Jota. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family during this enormously difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available