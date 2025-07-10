Scheana Shay Says Husband Brock Davies Cheated While She Was Pregnant

Reading Time: 4 minutes

If you were one of the many Vanderpump Rules viewers who had a bad feeling about Brock Davies from the very beginning, it turns out your instincts were spot-on.

In her upcoming memoir, My Good Side, Scheana reveals that Brock has not always been a perfect partner. Far from it.

In fact, it seems the recovering deadbeat dad cheated on Scheana while she was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay attend the CLD Pre-Festival House 2023 on April 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR)

Scheana Shay drops bombshell about Brock Davies’ infidelity

“I remained in a state of paralyzed shock as he confessed that he’d cheated on me two years prior, when we were living in San Diego during the pandemic, while I was pregnant with Summer,” Scheana writes in an excerpt published by Glamour.

“As I sat there, feeling completely sick to my stomach, he admitted that — at the time — he was scared about being a father again, specifically about whether he even deserved to be, and he chose to deal with it by sleeping with someone else,” she continued.

“I use the word ‘chose’ because it was very much a conscious decision. No one twisted his arm or dragged him into bed.”

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay attend the 2024 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Yeah, it’s a pretty corny excuse from a guy who already has multiple kids (whom he allegedly abandoned after assaulting their mother), but we guess it worked, as Scheana eventually forgave the guy.

Thankfully, she rightly flipped out on him first.

Scheana recalls outrage over Brock’s affair

Shay recalls that she was “unable to contain [her] rage” that Davies had a “brief affair” with a woman at his gym in 2021.

“I slapped him and threw a Rubik’s cube in his direction, which he dodged,” she wrote.

“To this day, every time I see a Rubik’s cube it triggers me, pulling me right back to this incredibly dark moment in my life. Same goes for any mention of an F45 gym,” Scheana continued, adding:

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay attend the 73rd annual Miss USA Pageant at Peacock Theater on August 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“That same night, Brock gave me a letter that he’d written a year after the affair ended. He wrote the letter, which included more specifics than I ever wanted, such as how many times they’d slept together, where they’d done it, and where they hadn’t (our house).

“He also pointed out that it was purely physical, never emotional, and he always used protection. Gee, thanks! He definitely wasn’t sober when he put pen to paper, so the spelling errors were rampant.

“I can’t explain why, but that really irritated me. Maybe because it felt like another sign of his carelessness.”

Well, we guess not banging in the house and always wrapping it up is courteous as one can be while having an affair.

Scheana went on to explain that Brock added insult to injury by refusing to have sex with her while she was pregnant.

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay attend the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys at Peacock Theater on January 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“The letter made me remember the weeks leading up to my second trimester when, like many pregnant women, I was sexually stimulated. I’ll never forget how, during that time, Brock was ‘afraid’ to have sex with me (or he simply didn’t want to),” she wrote, adding:

“That did a number on my anxiety, and it killed my confidence in a way I can’t even describe. His behavior now made so much more sense.

“Once I’d read it, that was more than enough. I told him to immediately toss it into the fire. I never wanted to set eyes on those words again.”

Scheana and Brock tied the knot in 2022. Their daughter Summer is now four.

According to Us Weekly, he’s been “making payments” to resolve his child support debt, but has not seen his eldest two children in several years.

Scheana’s memoir — which sounds like a doozy! — is set to hit stores July 22.