Julian McMahon Tributes: Hollywood Honors Beloved ‘Nip/Tuck’ Star Following …

As we reported earlier this week, actor Julian McMahon has tragically passed away.

The beloved television and film star was just 56 years.

Though perhaps best known for his work on the FX series Nip/Tuck, McMahon accumulated dozens of credits over the course of his career, including his roles on the fantasy drama Charmed and in the Fantastic Four film franchise.

Julian McMahon attends the world premiere of Swinging Safari on December 12, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

As a result of his long and varied career, McMahon worked with and — forgive the pun — charmed a wide array of Hollywood’s top talents, many of whom are now paying tribute to their departed friend.

Hollywood A-listers share fond memories of Julian McMahon

“That smile. That laugh. That talent. That presence. He walked into a room and lit it up — not just with charisma, but with kindness. With mischief. With soulful understanding,” Charmed star Alyssa Milano wrote on Instagram, adding:

“He made me feel safe as an actor. Seen as a woman. He challenged me, teased me, supported me. We were so different, and yet somehow we always understood each other.

“Julian was more than my TV husband. He was a dear friend. The kind who checks in. The kind who remembers. The kind who shares. The kind who tells you the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable — but always with love.”

Julian McMahon attends the 2019 CBS Upfront at The Plaza on May 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Dylan Walsh, who co-starred with McMahon on Nip/Tuck, had this to say:

“Dear Jules. I know you like to flout the boundaries, but this time you’ve gone too far. Let’s meet at the Biltmore, have a martini, and we’ll talk this through.

“We’ll laugh hard, the valet will bring up your Hummer, and right behind my hatchback with car seats and bird s–t on the window — we’ve laughed at this too many times. Now it’s just us. You’ll kiss me on the cheek and say, ‘Bye, Dyl.'”

“One of a kind is an understatement. Your unyielding zest for life and crazy-making sense of humor will be sorely missed. The joy and laughter you were the direct cause of will always be remembered. I hope you find our lady friend and dance in those rose petals,” Charmed star Holly Marie Combs wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos.

Julian McMahon attends the North American premiere of ‘The Surfer’ during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at ZACH Theatre on March 10, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for The Surfer)

“Oh, Julian, you force of brilliance, wild talent, and humor. For you, your family, and loving fans all over the world, I pray comfort,” fellow Charmed alum Rose McGowan wrote in her Instagram Stories.

We’d like to add our voice to the chorus of fans, friends, and family whose lives have been touched by this charismatic star — who was taken from us far too soon.

Our thoughts go out to Julian’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.