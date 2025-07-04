Julian McMahon Cause of Death: Nip/Tuck Star Gone at 56

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hollywood is in mourning.

On July 4, we learned that Julian McMahon — an Australian actor best known for lead roles in Nip/Tuck and Charmed, passed away following a battle with cancer.

He was 56 years old.

Julian McMahon speaks during the CBS segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 12, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

This awful news was confirmed on Friday by McMahon’s wife, Kelly, who said that her husband passed away on Wednesday in Clearwater, Florida.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” Kelly said in the statement.

“Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.

“We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life.

“We are grateful for the memories.”

Julian McMahon speaks on stage during the North American premiere of ‘The Surfer’ Q&A session during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at ZACH Theatre on March 10, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for The Surfer)

McMahon portrayed Dr. Christian Troy on Nip/Tuck from 2003 to 2010.

On Charmed (from 2000 to 2005), he starred as Cole Turner, a love interest to Alyssa Milano’s character Phoebe.

Also on the small screen, many viewers may recognize McMahon from FBI: Most Wanted.

The veteran actor also found success in the film industry, most notably playing a key role in the superhero movies Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), playing the villainous Victor Von Doom.

The star’s most recent TV role was on Netflix’s The Residence, which was recently canceled after one season.

Julian McMahon attends the world premiere of Swinging Safari on December 12, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

A Golden Globe nominee in 2005, McMahon shared daughter Madison with ex-wife Brooke Burns and was previously married to Dannii Minogue.

“I think my soul is Australian. I don’t think you can ever take that away,” the actor told Female.com.au in 2007. “I love where I grew up and how I grew up, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Having anchored FBI: Most Wanted for a period of time, prior to departing the drama in January 2022, McMahon told Deadline three years ago:

“I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list. I wish the show, and its cast and crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess. He is a good man.”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Julian McMahon. May he rest in peace.