Jennifer Affleck Welcomes 3rd Baby, Says Delivery was “Painful” AF

Jennifer Affleck is a proud mother of three.

She’s also feeling the impact of such a blessed development at the moment.

On July 2, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives revealed via Instagram that she had welcomed her third child with husband Zac… a little girl named Penelope Phyliss.

Jennifer Affleck attends SiriusXM’s Radio Andy Presentation: Town Hall with the cast of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” at SiriusXM Studios on May 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“Baby Penelope is here & she is perfect,” Affleck wrote in her caption, prior to delving into some delivery details:

“Going unmedicated was truly the most painful but empowering experience of my life. I could not have done it without Zac and my supportive doula! I’m so grateful and so happy that Penny is earth side now.”

Jen and Zac are already parents to daughter Nora, 3, and son Luca, 23 months. The spouses celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in February.

They were forced to push back not long ago against ongoing divorce rumors, however.

Jennifer Affleck and her husband were polarizing personalities on Season 1 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Hulu)

Toward the end of the first season of this Hulu reality series, the couple were actually separated and going through a very challenging patch in their romance.

At the start of Season 2, Jen took the pregnancy test, discovered it was positive — and had mixed feelings in response.

“I started feeling depressed and anxious because my life has been really rocky and all over the place. So I am stressed out of my mind with the thought of me being pregnant,” she admitted on air. “Because Zac and I aren’t on the best of terms. And I think the last thing we need is another baby.”

The Afflecks became the most polarizing personalities on the aforementioned Hulu program after co-star Jessi Ngatikaura gifted her fellow women with tickets to a strip club.

Zac went berserk over the plans to see men taking off their clothes on stage.



Jennifer and Zac Affleck filming “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” in their Utah home. (Hulu)

He said it made him feel as if his wife had cheated on him and he told Jennifer that he was “done” and “won’t be married to someone without values and morals.”

Zac even sent Jen a text that read as follows:

Start taking accountability for your actions and for the situations you put yourself in. You’re a grown woman. It doesn’t matter your intentions. You were there, and that’s the image you portray of yourself, your family, church etc.

What a loving and understanding individual, huh?

Jennifer Affleck taking in a moment on The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives. (Hulu/Youtube)

At this point, thankfully for their newborn and other young kids, the couple seems to have mended romantic fences.

“Filming can be incredibly mentally draining, and adding pregnancy along with all the challenges I faced this last season was a big challenge,” Jen told People Magazine in February “After dealing with the backlash from season 1 and stepping into season 2 with a lot of baggage, this pregnancy has been the toughest by far.”

Affleck, who has already been cast on Dancing with the Stars Season 34, added at the time:

“It can be daunting to think about raising three babies while pursuing my career, but I want to show women and mothers that they can achieve anything they set their minds to, no matter how unrealistic it may seem.”