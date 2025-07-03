Dez Bryant Blasts Cassie Ventura Following Diddy Verdict: ‘She Wasn’t No …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been just over 24 hours since Sean “Diddy” Combs was acquitted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Not surprisingly, the verdict has sparked widespread controversy, as supporters celebrate and victims’ rights advocates slam the case as a miscarriage of justice.

Earlier today, NFL star Dez Bryant revealed himself to be firmly Team Diddy, and his comments on the trial have drawn major backlash.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and actress Cassie Ventura attends the premiere of Lionsgate’s ‘The Perfect Match’ at ArcLight Hollywood on March 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dez Bryant says Cassie was ‘not even close’ to a victim

As you may recall, Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against Diddy in 2023, and while the disgraced mogul promptly settled for $20 million, the suit opened the legal can of worms that eventually led to his arrest.

Ventura bravely testified in court while eight months pregnant, sharing shocking accounts of the abuse she allegedly suffered during her 11-year relationship with Combs.

Today, many observers, including ESPN reporter Ashley Nicole Moss are applauding her courage.

“My thoughts are with Cassie [Ventura] and her family,” Moss wrote on Twitter today:

“As a woman, as a person, her testimony was heartbreaking and I couldn’t imagine how she feels this morning. It’s the very unfortunate reality of women who experience sexual violence — the story is just never enough.”

Sean Combs and singer Cassie Ventura arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The tweet received a surprising response from Bryant, who wrote:

“I respect your opinions heavy but Cassie wasn’t no victim.. not even close.”

Bryant gets called out for wildly ignorant remark

As you might’ve expected, Bryant’s ignorant take on the situation was met with a tidal wave of backlash.

Moss began by pointing out that, regardless of one’s opinion about what was revealed in the courtroom, Ventura was undeniably a victim, as video of Combs brutally beating her was made public over a year ago.

“She wasn’t a victim? For starters, we saw her beaten on camera …” she replied to Bryant. Hundreds promptly echoed her statement.

“What about the assault on tape? She was definitely a victim my guy,” one X user wrote, according to Page Six.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant walks on the field before the game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“The beating was brutal bro,” a second added. “She wasn’t a victim of the domestic abuse we all witnessed on camera? Is THAT what she ‘wasn’t no victim’ of?” a third asked.

“We seen her try to leave & bro chased her down ..whooped her & drug her back to the room …come on Dez,” a fourth chimed in.

Another user reminded Bryant that he has a young daughter and would probably hate to see her end up with someone like Diddy.

“Jesus f–king Christ. This kind of misogyny is so dangerous. You have a DAUGHTER!” this person wrote, adding, “Heaven forbid she falls in love with a man who mentally/emotionally/physically abuses her or traffics her. You gonna tell your daughter she’s NOT a victim and make her feel more unsafe? Scum.”

Many pointed out that Bryant was arrested for assaulting his mother in 2012. Therefore, his opinion on these matters can be safely disregarded.

Maybe we need a new Dez Bryant rule to keep this guy from tweeting.