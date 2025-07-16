Scheana Shay Blasts Lisa Vanderpump, Claims ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Was Scripted

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Scheana Shay has been making the media rounds to promote her upcoming memoir.

And while she’s managed to attract a good deal of publicity, she’s also spilling a lot of tea and burning a few bridges in the process.

In her latest interview, Scheana has set her sights on her former boss, Lisa Vanderpump.

Scheana Shay attends the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys at Peacock Theater on January 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Scheana Shay says she was ‘used,’ ‘gaslit’ by Lisa Vanderpump

“She low-key used my real-life pain to launch her TV empire — and what an empire she has,” Scheana said of Lisa in a new interview with Us Weekly.

Much of the drama on the first season of Vanderpump Rules stemmed from Scheana’s affair with Eddie Cibrian, who was still married to Brandi Glanville at the time.

And Scheana says Lisa recruited her for the show for exactly that reason.

“She gaslit me about it for a decade instead of just coming to me in the beginning. That’s the thing with Lisa: She doesn’t make mistakes. She makes moves and then calls them coincidences,” Shay explained.

Lisa Vanderpump attends the 2024 Fox Upfront at The Ritz-Carlton Nomad on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Scheana says she was manipulated by older, more powerful figures

To this day, Scheana says she had no idea Eddie was married at the time of her affair.

So the gaslighting and manipulation appear to have begun with Cibrian and continued with Vanderpump.

“I’m this ‘home-wrecking whore’ every day in the comments. He’s the one who lied. He is the one who cheated. He is the home-wrecker. I don’t want to say I was innocent, but I was lied to by a 33-year-old man when I was 21, fresh out of college,” Scheana explained.

“I feel like people tend to forget that. They see 27-year-old Scheana on Season 1 of Vanderpump Rules, and it’s as if the Eddie situation happened the year before,” she continued, adding:

“This happened in 2006. We weren’t on air until 2013. Looking back, were there red flags? Absolutely. I was leading with my heart and not my brain.”

Scheana Shay attends the Sixth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Scheana recalls being encouraged to ‘stick to the script’ while shooting ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Scheana went on to allege that Lisa’s manipulative tactics were a part of everyday life while shooting Vanderpump Rules, and the restaurateur and producer went so far as to orchestrate key scenes.

“On Season 6 of ‘VPR,’ when James Kennedy told Katie Maloney that the outfit she was wearing wasn’t flattering, I got a phone call from Lisa. She didn’t want to fire James, so she needed someone to stand up for him [at a staff meeting],” she told Us.

“If you go back and watch, I’m getting a death stare from Lisa, like, ‘When are you going to speak up? When are you going to stick to the script?’”

These days, of course, Vanderpump is filming with an all-new cast.

Scheana and the rest of the OGs have been let go — and based on her latest comments, we’re guessing Ms. Shay is perfectly fine with that,.