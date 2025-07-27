Hannah Brown MARRIES Adam Woolard! Get All the Details!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Close your eyes and listen closely, residents of Bachelor Nation?

Do you hear them? Off in the distance?

Yup. Wedding bells rang this weekend for Hannah Brown!

According to People Magazine, the former Bachelorette lead married boyfriend Adam Woolard on July 26 in a ceremony attended by 101 guests — in France!

Hannah Brown attends The Little Market’s International Women’s Day Luncheon on March 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“We wanted something really timeless and classic, and really just the celebration of our love with our friends and family,” Brown explained to this same outlet shortly after exchanging vows.

The publication reported that Brown walked down the aisle in a strapless Mark Ingram ballgown, which she paired with Jimmy Choo pumps and a long veil by Mira Zwillinger.

Brown, for her part, has had quite the journey (often in front of a televised audience) to arrive at this romantic place in her life.

Hannah Brown attends the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

She made her small screen debut on Colton Underwood’sseason of The Bachelor in 2019.

Later that year, she named the lead of season 15 of The Bachelorette.

From there, Brown was briefly engaged to her final rose recipient, Jed Wyatt, although the two broke up after filming ended amid allegations he was dating another woman during his time on the show. Not cool.

(Hannah dumped Wyatt in a phone call ahead of ABC’s After the Final Rose special.)

Brown moved on with Woolard in January 2021 after the couple met on a dating app and then they got engaged last August.

Hannah Brown attends the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

“I always knew I wanted to take up space on my wedding day because there’s so many times in life, especially as women, that we feel like we need to be smaller,” Brown also told People.

“On my wedding day, I didn’t want to feel that at all. I feel like a princess, and I feel like that’s exactly how you should feel on your wedding day.”

Hannah said her makeup was done by Trace Watkins and nails were by Nashville Nail Co.

She walked down the aisle to “Gratitude” by Brandon Lake, while Heather Martin — who starred alongside Brown on season 23 of The Bachelor — served as a bridesmaid.

Hannah Brown attends the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Woolard is the vice president of business development and health coach at Blokes Men’s Health and Joi Women’s Health.

The newlyweds will travel to Croatia for their honeymoon.

“I have always had a very clear picture of standing up at the altar and looking out at the audience and really connecting with everybody,” Woolard told People.

“But then seeing Hannah walk down, I think is something that I’ve always had a very clear picture of and how I would feel in that moment. And I just, as a man, knowing that I’m going to get married, I’ve always had that image in my mind.”