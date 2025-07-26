Fat Joe Confesses to ’30, 40′ Diet Pepsi Drinks Every Day, Confusing Even the …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Fat Joe might not live up to his moniker these days.

But he still has a dietary confession to make.

While discussing a podcast guest’s alcohol consumption, Joe acknowledged that he has his own overindulgence problem.

Does he really consume “thirty, forty” Diet Pepsi drinks each day?

Joseph Cartagena, best known as Fat Joe, on his ‘Joe and Jada’ podcast in July 2025. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Fat Joe is a big fan of Diet Pepsi

During the most recent episode of the Joe and Jada podcast, one of the eponymous hosts, Fat Joe, had a confession.

Fat Joe is most famous for rapping as part of the Terror Squad. However, he also famously shed 88 pounds.

He has used diet, exercise, and more recently, Ozempic, to maintain this weight loss.

But apparently moderation is not on the menu.

Fat Joe attends The Intersection Of Latin And Hip-Hop at The Billboard Latin Music Week Miami 2024 at The Fillmore Miami Beach on October 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

During the episode, Fat Joe (Joseph Cartagena) and co-host Jadakiss chatted with guests N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN about beverages … and the one that Joe simply cannot resist.

“I worry about you,” he confessed to N.O.R.E., “’cause you drink a lot and I don’t know how safe that is.”

He acknowledged: “I’m not a doctor, I don’t give a f–k. I drink too many Diet Pepsis. You know what I’m saying?”

Well, how many Diet Pepsis are we talking?

“Very, very much. I’ve got a problem. Thirty, forty a day,” Fat Joe announced.

“Let me tell you something,” he posed.

“If I went to the doctor, God forbid, and they told me ‘Yo, you have a problem due to Diet Pepsi,’ I gotta take this s–t on the chin.”

Joe continued: “I gotta be like, ‘I knew I was doing too much with them Diet Pepsis.’ I’m drinking it now, immediately. They’re not stopping me. I was in jail with 1,000 Diet Pepsis.”

Puerto Rican rapper Fat Joe speaks during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Muhlenberg College Memorial Hall on November 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Going with the minimum of what he suggested … 30 of any beverage is almost certainly too many.

If someone told you that they were drinking 30 glasses of water each day, you might worry about them.

It’s not that an adult is necessarily likely to drown (children can and sometimes do, but this is more likely the result of abuse than extreme thirst). Adults can get water intoxication from drinking massive amounts of water.

But … is there an illness or medication causing such an intense craving for water? That’s what we’d ask if this were about water. But it is, instead, about Diet Pepsi.

Rapper Fat Joe looks on in the first quarter of Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on May 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Maybe he was exaggerating?

Hearing that about a soda, diet or otherwise, is going to attract weirdos who hate soda, weirdos who hate diet drinks, and the weirdos who hate both. Oh, and maybe Coke fans who hate Pepsi?

Fat Joe has every right to consume any beverage that he desires. There’s no such thing as secondhand soda.

Clearly, he is also aware that his habit cannot be a healthy one — no matter the beverage.

We sincerely hope that he is exaggerating those numbers. Ten Diet Pepsi cans a day would be a lot to consume regularly. Thirty to forty sounds like a physical challenge.