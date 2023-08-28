Hannah Brown: Engaged to Adam Woolard!!!!!!!

Hannah Brown has at last handed out her final rose.

In a figurative manner of speaking.

The former Bachelorette lead confirmed to People Magazine on Monday that she got engaged to Adam Woolard on August 24 at Bolt Farm Treehouse in Whitwell, Tennessee.

Brown detailed just how her boyfriend surprised her with the proposal in an exclusive interview with the aforementioned publication.

Adam Woolard and Hannah Brown are in love, and they got engaged in the summer of 2023. (Instagram)

“We had talked about getting engaged, but I felt so content and safe in our relationship, I wasn’t rushing it,” Brown told People, explaining that she thought she and Adam were visiting this property to help out its owners…

… having no idea that her family was staying there to help Woolard with his surprise.

“(I loved) not only the intimacy of the surprise by ourselves, but also how we were able to celebrate with friends and family,” continued Brown.

“And the surprise. I love surprises.”

Hannah Brown is smiling here for a reason: She has found her soulmate. (Instagram)

Brown and Woolard were romantically linked in January 2021 when they were spotted on different outings in Nashville and Los Angeles.

They were then photographed clasping hands.

The Bachelorette Season 15 star made their relationship Instagram official that Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day @admandew,” Brown wrote across a photo of the couple kissing while riding horses.

Hannah Brown smiles here on ABC’s After the Final Rose special. (ABC)

Prior to finding her soulmate, Brown was a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season 23 of The Bachelor.

She was then casted as The Bachelorette … where she met her now-ex-fiancé, Jed Wyatt.

Amid conflicting stories about Wyatt’s relationship with an ex-girlfriend, and questions about his sincerity and his fidelity, Brown dumped Wyatt in a phone call ahead of ABC’s After the Final Rose special.

She reconnected with her runner-up, Tyler Cameron at one point, but the romance didn’t last.

Hannah Brown has come out with a revealing memoir. (Instagram)

Just a few months after meeting Woolard, Brown told People that she had a strong feeling he might be The One.

“It’s been the accumulation of moments that have made me feel loved and seen and accepted in a way I never have,” she said awhile back, adding:

“I love his calming presence and big heart. And how he accepts and loves all versions of me…even the crazy version.”

We’re so very happy for these future spouses! Congratulations to Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard!